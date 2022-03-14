20 Can't-Miss Sneakers Releasing This Week
From premium collaborations to much-anticipated restocks, this week is packed with sneaker releases. At Nike, the Air More Uptempo returns in primary colors, the Air Max 1 gets covered in earth tones and the Dunk High gets remastered by CLOT in a glistening lenticular textile.
Three Jordan 1 iterations drop this week, from a women's AJ1 Low, to a pastel AJ1 Mid and the text-heavy AJ1 High OG "Rebellionaire."
New Balance lovers, mark your calendars for three 550 restocks in pink, burgundy and tan hues. Over on the performancel side of the brand, Kawhi Leonard drops a "New Money" colorway of his second signature model, blending shades of jade green with hits of gold throughout.
Read on for 20 coveted sneakers to look out for this week.
YEEZY adidas Desert Boot "Rock"
Release Date: March 14
Release Price: $200 USD
Where to Buy: adidas Confirmed
Air Jordan Why Not .5 "Raging Grace"
Release Date: March 15
Release Price: $150 USD
Where to Buy: Nike
New Balance 550 Burgundy/Blue
Restock Date: March 15
Release Price: $120 USD
Where to Buy: New Balance (Europe)
New Balance 550 White/"Au Lait"
Restock Date: March 15
Release Price: $110 USD
Where to Buy: New Balance (Europe)
New Balance 550 White/Pink
Restock Date: March 15
Release Price: $110 USD
Where to Buy: New Balance (Europe)
Nike Air More Uptempo "Trading Cards"
Release Date: March 16
Release Price: $160 USD
Where to Buy: SNKRS
Nike Dunk High Up "Setsubun"
Release Date: March 16
Release Price: $145 USD
Where to Buy: Nike
Air Jordan 1 Low Women's "Game Royal"
Release Date: March 17
Release Price: $110 USD
Where to Buy: Nike
Nike Air Trainer 1 Utility "Dark Smoke Grey"
Release Date: March 17
Release Price: $150 USD
Where to Buy: Nike
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star CX FlyEase "White/Mango"
Release Date: March 17
Release Price: $105 USD
Where to Buy: Converse
adidas YEEZY 700 V3 "Mono Safflower"
Release Date: March 18
Release Price: $200 USD
Where to Buy: adidas Confirmed
CLOT x Nike Dunk High "Nike Flux"
Release Date: March 18
Release Price: $150 USD
Where to Buy: JUICE
Nike Offline 2.0 "Velvet Brown"
Release Date: March 18
Release Price: $130 USD
Where to Buy: SNKRS
Air Jordan 1 Mid GS "White/Vivid Green"
Release Date: March 18
Release Price: $110 USD
Where to Buy: Nike
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Rebellionaire"
Release Date: March 18
Release Price: $170 USD
Where to Buy: Select Jordan Brand retailers
Eames x Reebok Club C "Composition"
Release Date: March 18
Release Price: $120 USD
Where to Buy: Reebok
Eames x Reebok Club C "Dot Pattern"
Release Date: March 18
Release Price: $120 USD
Where to Buy: Reebok
Nike Air Max 1 "Treeline/Light Bordeaux"
Release Date: March 19
Release Price: $150 USD
Where to Buy: Nike
New Balance Kawhi 2 "New Money"
Restock Date: March 19
Release Price: $160 USD
Where to Buy: New Balance
Air Jordan 4 "Zen Master"
Release Date: March 19
Release Price: $210 USD
Where to Buy: SNKRS