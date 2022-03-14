20 Can't-Miss Sneakers Releasing This Week

Jascmeen Bush
·3 min read

From premium collaborations to much-anticipated restocks, this week is packed with sneaker releases. At Nike, the Air More Uptempo returns in primary colors, the Air Max 1 gets covered in earth tones and the Dunk High gets remastered by CLOT in a glistening lenticular textile.

Three Jordan 1 iterations drop this week, from a women's AJ1 Low, to a pastel AJ1 Mid and the text-heavy AJ1 High OG "Rebellionaire."

New Balance lovers, mark your calendars for three 550 restocks in pink, burgundy and tan hues. Over on the performancel side of the brand, Kawhi Leonard drops a "New Money" colorway of his second signature model, blending shades of jade green with hits of gold throughout.

Read on for 20 coveted sneakers to look out for this week.

YEEZY adidas Desert Boot "Rock"

March Sneaker Releases Nike Air Jordan New Balance Reebok adidas YEEZY
March Sneaker Releases Nike Air Jordan New Balance Reebok adidas YEEZY

Release Date: March 14
Release Price: $200 USD
Where to Buy: adidas Confirmed

Air Jordan Why Not .5 "Raging Grace"

March Sneaker Releases Nike Air Jordan New Balance Reebok adidas YEEZY
March Sneaker Releases Nike Air Jordan New Balance Reebok adidas YEEZY

Release Date: March 15
Release Price: $150 USD
Where to Buy: Nike

New Balance 550 Burgundy/Blue

March Sneaker Releases Nike Air Jordan New Balance Reebok adidas YEEZY
March Sneaker Releases Nike Air Jordan New Balance Reebok adidas YEEZY

Restock Date: March 15
Release Price: $120 USD
Where to Buy: New Balance (Europe)

New Balance 550 White/"Au Lait"

March Sneaker Releases Nike Air Jordan New Balance Reebok adidas YEEZY
March Sneaker Releases Nike Air Jordan New Balance Reebok adidas YEEZY

Restock Date: March 15
Release Price: $110 USD
Where to Buy: New Balance (Europe)

New Balance 550 White/Pink

March Sneaker Releases Nike Air Jordan New Balance Reebok adidas YEEZY
March Sneaker Releases Nike Air Jordan New Balance Reebok adidas YEEZY

Restock Date: March 15
Release Price: $110 USD
Where to Buy: New Balance (Europe)

Nike Air More Uptempo "Trading Cards"

March Sneaker Releases Nike Air Jordan New Balance Reebok adidas YEEZY
March Sneaker Releases Nike Air Jordan New Balance Reebok adidas YEEZY

Release Date: March 16
Release Price: $160 USD
Where to Buy: SNKRS

Nike Dunk High Up "Setsubun"

March Sneaker Releases Nike Air Jordan New Balance Reebok adidas YEEZY
March Sneaker Releases Nike Air Jordan New Balance Reebok adidas YEEZY

Release Date: March 16
Release Price: $145 USD
Where to Buy: Nike

Air Jordan 1 Low Women's "Game Royal"

March Sneaker Releases Nike Air Jordan New Balance Reebok adidas YEEZY
March Sneaker Releases Nike Air Jordan New Balance Reebok adidas YEEZY

Release Date: March 17
Release Price: $110 USD
Where to Buy: Nike

Nike Air Trainer 1 Utility "Dark Smoke Grey"

March Sneaker Releases Nike Air Jordan New Balance Reebok adidas YEEZY
March Sneaker Releases Nike Air Jordan New Balance Reebok adidas YEEZY

Release Date: March 17
Release Price: $150 USD
Where to Buy: Nike

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star CX FlyEase "White/Mango"

March Sneaker Releases Nike Air Jordan New Balance Reebok adidas YEEZY
March Sneaker Releases Nike Air Jordan New Balance Reebok adidas YEEZY

Release Date: March 17
Release Price: $105 USD
Where to Buy: Converse

adidas YEEZY 700 V3 "Mono Safflower"

March Sneaker Releases Nike Air Jordan New Balance Reebok adidas YEEZY
March Sneaker Releases Nike Air Jordan New Balance Reebok adidas YEEZY

Release Date: March 18
Release Price: $200 USD
Where to Buy: adidas Confirmed

CLOT x Nike Dunk High "Nike Flux"

March Sneaker Releases Nike Air Jordan New Balance Reebok adidas YEEZY
March Sneaker Releases Nike Air Jordan New Balance Reebok adidas YEEZY

Release Date: March 18
Release Price: $150 USD
Where to Buy: JUICE

Nike Offline 2.0 "Velvet Brown"

March Sneaker Releases Nike Air Jordan New Balance Reebok adidas YEEZY
March Sneaker Releases Nike Air Jordan New Balance Reebok adidas YEEZY

Release Date: March 18
Release Price: $130 USD
Where to Buy: SNKRS

Air Jordan 1 Mid GS "White/Vivid Green"

March Sneaker Releases Nike Air Jordan New Balance Reebok adidas YEEZY
March Sneaker Releases Nike Air Jordan New Balance Reebok adidas YEEZY

Release Date: March 18
Release Price: $110 USD
Where to Buy: Nike

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Rebellionaire"

March Sneaker Releases Nike Air Jordan New Balance Reebok adidas YEEZY
March Sneaker Releases Nike Air Jordan New Balance Reebok adidas YEEZY

Release Date: March 18
Release Price: $170 USD
Where to Buy: Select Jordan Brand retailers

Eames x Reebok Club C "Composition"

March Sneaker Releases Nike Air Jordan New Balance Reebok adidas YEEZY
March Sneaker Releases Nike Air Jordan New Balance Reebok adidas YEEZY

Release Date: March 18
Release Price: $120 USD
Where to Buy: Reebok

Eames x Reebok Club C "Dot Pattern"

March Sneaker Releases Nike Air Jordan New Balance Reebok adidas YEEZY
March Sneaker Releases Nike Air Jordan New Balance Reebok adidas YEEZY

Release Date: March 18
Release Price: $120 USD
Where to Buy: Reebok

Nike Air Max 1 "Treeline/Light Bordeaux"

March Sneaker Releases Nike Air Jordan New Balance Reebok adidas YEEZY
March Sneaker Releases Nike Air Jordan New Balance Reebok adidas YEEZY

Release Date: March 19
Release Price: $150 USD
Where to Buy: Nike

New Balance Kawhi 2 "New Money"

March Sneaker Releases Nike Air Jordan New Balance Reebok adidas YEEZY
March Sneaker Releases Nike Air Jordan New Balance Reebok adidas YEEZY

Restock Date: March 19
Release Price: $160 USD
Where to Buy: New Balance

Air Jordan 4 "Zen Master"

March Sneaker Releases Nike Air Jordan New Balance Reebok adidas YEEZY
March Sneaker Releases Nike Air Jordan New Balance Reebok adidas YEEZY

Release Date: March 19
Release Price: $210 USD
Where to Buy: SNKRS

