20 Can't-Miss Sneakers Releasing This Week

From premium collaborations to much-anticipated restocks, this week is packed with sneaker releases. At Nike, the Air More Uptempo returns in primary colors, the Air Max 1 gets covered in earth tones and the Dunk High gets remastered by CLOT in a glistening lenticular textile.

Three Jordan 1 iterations drop this week, from a women's AJ1 Low, to a pastel AJ1 Mid and the text-heavy AJ1 High OG "Rebellionaire."

New Balance lovers, mark your calendars for three 550 restocks in pink, burgundy and tan hues. Over on the performancel side of the brand, Kawhi Leonard drops a "New Money" colorway of his second signature model, blending shades of jade green with hits of gold throughout.

Read on for 20 coveted sneakers to look out for this week.

YEEZY adidas Desert Boot "Rock"

Release Date: March 14

Release Price: $200 USD

Where to Buy: adidas Confirmed

Air Jordan Why Not .5 "Raging Grace"

Release Date: March 15

Release Price: $150 USD

Where to Buy: Nike

New Balance 550 Burgundy/Blue

Restock Date: March 15

Release Price: $120 USD

Where to Buy: New Balance (Europe)

New Balance 550 White/"Au Lait"

Restock Date: March 15

Release Price: $110 USD

Where to Buy: New Balance (Europe)

New Balance 550 White/Pink

Restock Date: March 15

Release Price: $110 USD

Where to Buy: New Balance (Europe)

Nike Air More Uptempo "Trading Cards"

Release Date: March 16

Release Price: $160 USD

Where to Buy: SNKRS

Nike Dunk High Up "Setsubun"

Release Date: March 16

Release Price: $145 USD

Where to Buy: Nike

Air Jordan 1 Low Women's "Game Royal"

Release Date: March 17

Release Price: $110 USD

Where to Buy: Nike

Nike Air Trainer 1 Utility "Dark Smoke Grey"

Release Date: March 17

Release Price: $150 USD

Where to Buy: Nike

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star CX FlyEase "White/Mango"

Release Date: March 17

Release Price: $105 USD

Where to Buy: Converse

adidas YEEZY 700 V3 "Mono Safflower"

Release Date: March 18

Release Price: $200 USD

Where to Buy: adidas Confirmed

CLOT x Nike Dunk High "Nike Flux"

Release Date: March 18

Release Price: $150 USD

Where to Buy: JUICE

Nike Offline 2.0 "Velvet Brown"

Release Date: March 18

Release Price: $130 USD

Where to Buy: SNKRS

Air Jordan 1 Mid GS "White/Vivid Green"

Release Date: March 18

Release Price: $110 USD

Where to Buy: Nike

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Rebellionaire"

Release Date: March 18

Release Price: $170 USD

Where to Buy: Select Jordan Brand retailers

Eames x Reebok Club C "Composition"

Release Date: March 18

Release Price: $120 USD

Where to Buy: Reebok

Eames x Reebok Club C "Dot Pattern"

Release Date: March 18

Release Price: $120 USD

Where to Buy: Reebok

Nike Air Max 1 "Treeline/Light Bordeaux"

Release Date: March 19

Release Price: $150 USD

Where to Buy: Nike

New Balance Kawhi 2 "New Money"

Restock Date: March 19

Release Price: $160 USD

Where to Buy: New Balance

Air Jordan 4 "Zen Master"

Release Date: March 19

Release Price: $210 USD

Where to Buy: SNKRS