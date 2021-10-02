25 brands giving back for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The start of October also marks the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The most common form of cancer in American women (aside from skin cancer), breast cancer awareness is a cause that's close to the hearts of many people. According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF), 1 in 8 women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime and over 43,000 women will die from the invasive disease this year alone. It isn't just women, either—in 2021, the NBCF estimates that 2,650 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer as well.

While there are a lot of ways to raise awareness and get involved with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, you can also give back while you shop, thanks to the brands and retailers that are donating to breast cancer organizations throughout the month of October. Proceeds from the sales will go towards everything from research to better access to screening and early detection. Below are 25 brands that have released special edition breast cancer collections or that are making donations to breast cancer non-profits, including Lilly Pulitzer, Vineyard Vines, Peloton and The North Face.

Of course, if you want 100% of your money to support breast cancer research and care, you can donate directly to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, The Rose, or other highly-rated charitable organizations.

1. All-Clad

All-Clad

This year, All-Clad has pledged a minimum $50,000 donation to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. The kitchenware brand is also offering a limited-edition stainless steel 3-quart steamer insert with the breast cancer ribbon engraved on the front. It retails for $50 and 100% of the purchase price will go to BCRF.

Get the Stainless Steel BCRF Engraved Steamer Insert from All-Clad for $50

2. Ann Taylor

Ann Taylor

Ann Taylor will donate 50% of the proceeds of each limited-edition silk scarf and floral pajama set sold—up to $75,000—to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation through October 31st.

3. Bumble and Bumble

Bumble and Bumble

Bumble and Bumble is donating 20% of the proceeds from its invisible oil primer to BCRF—with a maximum donation of $20,000—from now until June 30, 2022 or until supplies last.

Get the BCC Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Primer from Bumble and Bumble for $29

4. Cuisinart

Cuisinart

Popular kitchen brand Cuisinart has a few pink appliances in support of breast cancer awareness, including a food processor and ice cream maker. Partnering with BCRF, Cuisinart says "more than 90 cents of every dollar donated is directed to breast cancer research" and so far has donated over $400,000 since 2007.

5. Dr. Jart+

Dr. Jart+

Dr. Jart+ will donate 100% of the proceeds from the Cicapair Tiger Grass Cream Pink Ribbon Edition to BCRF. Available exclusively on drjart.com, the cream is one of the skincare brand's best-selling products.

Get the Cicapair Tiger Grass Cream Pink Ribbon Edition from Dr. Jart for $55

6. Erin Condren

Erin Condren

For all of October, trendy planner brand Erin Condren will donate 50% of the retail price of its BCRF collection to breast cancer research. The collection includes planners, notebooks, clipboards, pouches and more.

Shop the Erin Condren Breast Cancer Awareness Collection

7. Estée Lauder

Estée Lauder

Now through June 2022, Estée Lauder will donate 100% of the purchase price—up to $582,000—of its three limited-edition breast cancer products to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. You can snag a gift set, a pink ribbon pin or night serum.

Shop the Limited Edition Breast Cancer Collection at Estée Lauder

8. Felix Gray

Felix Gray

Eyewear brand Felix Gray is offering its blue light-blocking glasses in a special pink frame for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Available only while supplies last, the frames start at $95 a pair and 10% of the purchase price will go to the BCRF.

Get the Roebling Blue Light Glasses from Felix Gray from $95

9. Jiggy Puzzles

Jiggy

For the month of October, trendy puzzle retailer Jiggy is donating 20% of the proceeds from its Boobs puzzle to breast cancer research organizations, including the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Get the Boobs Puzzle from Jiggy for $40

10. Jo Malone

Jo Malone

Meghan Markle-loved brand Jo Malone London will donate 50% of the purchase price of the Peony & Blush Suede 100ml Cologne—with a maximum donation of $60,000—to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Get the Limited Edition Peony & Blush Suede Cologne from Jo Malone for $142

11. Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott's new "Yellow For Pink" collection includes bracelets, necklaces, and charms and 50% of all proceeds will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Not only that, but for each piece purchased, Kendra Scott gives a piece of rose quartz jewelry and a handwritten note to a woman touched by breast cancer.

Shop the Yellow For Pink Collection at Kendra Scott

12. La Mer

La Mer

Love La Mer? The high-end skincare brand is donating 20% of the proceeds from this special edition lotion to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation—with a maximum donation of $53,000—through June 30, 2022.

Get the La Mer Breast Cancer Awareness Travel Size The Treatment Lotion from Nordstrom for $110

13. Lele Sadoughi

Lele Sadoughi

Lele Sadoughi is famous among celebrities and influencers for its luxe, stunning headbands and hairpieces. This month, the brand has come out with a pink version of its popular knotted headband and is donating 10% of the proceeds to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Get the Pink Crystal Knotted Headband from Lele Sadoughi for $195

14. Lilly Pulitzer

Lilly Pulitzer

The new "Print with a Purpose" print by Lilly Pulitzer was designed in collaboration with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Lilly Pulitzer donated $35,000 to the organization, which funds 700 hours of research.

Shop Print with a Purpose at Lilly Pulitzer

15. Lokai

Lokai

Right now, you can get a special breast cancer bracelet—which is available in four different pink colors—from Lokai. The jewelry brand will donate $1 from every bracelet sold to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Get the Breast Cancer Bracelet from Lokai for $18

16. Nutribullet

Nutribullet

Nutribullet has pledged to donate $25,000 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation this year. Additionally, the kitchen brand has an exclusive all-matte version of its most popular blender in a pretty pink shade.

Get the Nutribullet Pro Exclusive from Nutribullet for $109.99

17. Peloton

Peloton

Peloton just came out with a bunch of new apparel and accessories that give back to breast cancer awareness, including tank tops, sweats and water bottles. The fitness brand will donate 20% of the sales—up to $30,000—to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Shop the Breast Cancer Awareness Collection at Peloton

18. Pilot Pen

Pilot

Pilot Pen has created Pink Ribbon packs of its popular pens for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The brand will donate 10% of the proceeds—up to $130,000—to the National Breast Cancer Foundation through December 31, 2021.

Get the Pilot Pink Ribbon 12-Pack from Amazon for $13.99

19. PopSocket

PopSocket

For each Breast Cancer Research Foundation PopGrip sold, PopSocket will donate 50% of the sale to the organization for research and awareness. To date, PopSocket has donated over $15,000.

Shop the Breast Cancer Research Foundation PopGrips at PopSocket

20. Pura Vida

Pura Vida

Known for its pretty friendship bracelet-esque bangles, Pura Vida is currently selling a set for breast cancer awareness. The brand is donating 5% of the bracelets' sales to Boarding for Breast Cancer, which is a non-profit dedicated to early detection of breast cancer.

Get the Breast Cancer Awareness Pack from Pura Vida for $32

21. Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren's Pink Pony Fund, which launched in 2000, just released new apparel. This year, 100% of the proceeds from the fleece Pink Pony hoodie will go to the Fund while 25% of the proceeds from the rest of the collection will be donated to one of a network of international cancer charities.

Shop the Ralph Lauren Pink Pony Colllection

22. Scentbird

Scentbird

Beloved fragrance brand Scentbird is donating 100% of the proceeds its hot pink perfume case to the National Breast Cancer Foundation through October 31st. The retailer will also donate 20% of profits from select scents.

Get the Fierce Pink Perfume Case from Scentbird for $15.95

23. The North Face

The North Face

The North Face has partnered with two non-profit organizations—Boarding for Breast Cancer and Breast Cancer Prevention Partners—to create a line of women's gear for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Shop from fleeces, jackets, vests, and beanies.

Shop The North Face Pink Ribbon Collection

24. Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley

The Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer has donated over $36 million to breast cancer research to date. You can shop two special prints—Hope Blooms and Hope Blooms Pink—to show your support. Vera Bradley will donate 5% of the purchase price to the Foundation.

Shop the Vera Bradley Carry Pink Collection

25. Vineyard Vines

Vineyard Vines

This year's Vineyard Vines x Bright Pink Collection includes two different shirt styles in both kids' and adult sizes, a hat, ties and stickers. There's even a bowtie and a beer coozie featuring the brand's signature preppy print. Vineyard Vines will donate 20% of all proceeds from the collection to Bright Pink.

Shop the Vineyard Vines x Bright Pink Collection

