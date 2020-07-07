20 Black-Owned Fashion Brands to Support Now and Forever

As the world continues to reckon with systemic racism and its impact on all facets of all our lives, people of all creeds and backgrounds are looking for ways to show up and support the Black community. In addition to signing petitions and educating themselves on being anti-racist, supporting Black-owned brands with their hard-earned money is another great way to show solidarity.

And one great area to start is no other than fashion, where there are a plethora of awesome, forward-thinking black-owned lines. Buying from Black-owned fashion companies makes a world of difference in securing their financial future and prosperity—so let the shopping spree commence! Ahead, discover 20 awesome Black-owned fashion brands to support now and forever.

Brother Vellies

Scroll to continue with content Ad

A lot of people love Brother Vellies handcrafted shoes and leather goods for their supreme quality and commitment to sustainability. Designed by Aurora James and made by artisans around the globe, they carry a range of amazing styles for any occasion from chic snakeskin boots to elongating gold strappy sandals.





Telfar

Telfar’s leather bags have been selling like hotcakes recently—and for good reason. They’re supreme quality, incredibly versatile, and come in an impressive range of colors from classic black to bright neons. The line, created by Telfar Clemens, also sells stunning silver and gold jewelry, as well as embossed hats and belts with its logo.





LaQuan Smith

If you love bold silhouettes, like plunging necklines and risqué slits, you’re going to love LaQuan Smith’s namesake line. Worn by the likes Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and Beyoncé, their pieces ooze a kind of coolness that makes you feel strong and confident.





Pyer Moss

Founded by the supremely talented designer, Kerby Jean-Raymond, Pyer Moss is beloved by A-list celebs like Michelle Obama and Tracee Ellis Ross for its ode to Black culture. Its designs feature vivid prints and the brand elevates closet staples like graphic T-shirts and hoodies.

Story continues





Hope for Flowers by Tracy Reese

Tracy Reese, a CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) board member and celebrated designer, has one of the dreamiest lines called Hope for Flowers that’s full of whimsical and romantic pieces. The sustainable brand carries everything from adorable prints and patterns to solids and easygoing dresses to flowy skirts and comfy trousers.





Zelie for She

For those who are size 14 or up, Zelie for She is for you! The indie plus-size fashion brand by Elann Zelie has cute, trendy pieces for all occasions. It has everything from flowy dresses for vacations to comfy two-piece sets for lounging and chiffon kaftans that are perfect for both the poolside and a night out.





Jam + Rico

Looking for some well-crafted jewelry? Look no further than Jam+Rico by Lisette Ffolkes. Inspired by her Jamaican and Puerto Rican heritage, Ffolkes draws on vibrant Caribbean cultures to create bold, colorful designs that elevate any outfit. My personal favorite is the Cowrie Bangle, which features cowrie shells (a form of currency during the transatlantic slave trade) in sterling silver, gold, or brass.





Diva Kurves Co.

If you’re in the market for some curve-hugging swimwear, you’re going to love Diva Kurves Co. Made with plus-size women in mind, the brand carries an amazing selection of bathing suits with bold cutouts and fun prints, like neon snakeskin and blush leopard print.





Coco and Breezy

Founded by twin designers Corianna and Brianna Dotson, Coco and Breezy sells trendy eyewear for both everyday wear and special events. Their sunglasses and optical come in a variety of frames and finishes, like circular clear glasses and square-shaped tortoiseshell sunnies.





Hanifa

Created by Anifa Mvuemba, Hanifa has been getting a lot of well-deserved buzz in the press for its forward-thinking marketing and designs. Case in point: Recently, the size-inclusive brand held a virtual fashion show to showcase their newest Pink Label Congo line to the public. Its pieces come in unique silhouettes that hug and shape your frame—and they look great on all body types.





JPD Apparel

Founded in 2017 by Saudia Islam, JBD Apparel has become a hit among the fashion-forward crew. Beloved by the Kardashian family, its two-piece knitwear sets are really cute, with neatly placed cutouts to show your curves. Plus, they come in pretty colors like lime green and blush pink.





The Tiny Tassel

Mimi Striplin’s jewelry line, The Tiny Tassel is full of tassels, of course, but also a lot of whimsy and color. You can’t help but smile while looking at her designs, like the pink flamingo earrings with tassels. Its accessories are incredibly fun and a great way to add a bit of flair to any outfit.





Christian Omeshun

Size-inclusive line, Christian Omeshun, was created by A'Shontay Hubbard for plus-size women who want to look beautiful and confident in their clothes. In line with that mission, it carries a robust range of special occasion wear, from party dresses to two-piece sets in playful patterns, sequins, and gorgeous jewel tones.





Fe Noel

Influenced by designer Fe Noel’s Grenadian heritage, this New York-based brand is brimming with colorful, vivid prints, and bold colors. All of their pieces are incredibly well-made from quality fabrics, so you can feel like the luxurious queen you are whenever you’re donning them.





Loza Tam

Protect your hair at night and stimulate growth with stunning headwraps, bonnets, and silk-lined turbans to prevent your hair from rubbing against your pillow and causing breakage. The brand’s styles come in a wide range of colors and patterns and using them is a great way to conceal your hair if you're feeling lazy and want to look put together.





NL The Label

NL The Label has gotten quite the following on Instagram, and it’s easy to see why. Its offerings, designed by Nichole Lynel, are incredible conversation starters made for bold fashionistas. Between its ever-popular cozy sweater set with ruffle embellishments down the side to gold sequined pants and bedazzled distressed jeans, the brand is one to watch and support.





AAKS

AAKS' hand-crafted bags are made with love and the utmost care. Founded by Akosua Afriyie-Kumi, all of its accessories are handcrafted in Ghana using unique weaving techniques developed by the women in the country to create durable handbags in exuberant hues and eye-catching patterns. They work perfectly as a beach bag or an accouterment with an easygoing summer dress.





Rue 107

Size-inclusive brand Rue 107 is the one to shop from for bold, show-stopping looks at an affordable price point. Its cute swimwear is a fan favorite as are its jumpsuits and two-piece sets that come in fun, bright hues.





Nubian Skin

Nude isn’t a one size fits all shade. Knowing this and frustrated by the lack of nude hosiery for darker skin tones, Ade Hassan created Nubian Skin. The groundbreaking brand offers a range of flesh-tone stockings, lingerie, and swimwear—so next time you need the perfect nude for your brown skin, Nubian Skin has your back!





The Carter Brand

The Carter Brand is well-known for its graphic tees with empowering and tongue-in-cheek sayings. It also sells hats with empowering slogans, swimwear in traditional African prints, and patches of inspiring Black figures like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Barack Obama.



