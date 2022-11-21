20+ Black Friday laptop deals you won't want to miss—HP, Apple and more

Update your computer power with these Black Friday laptop deals to skip the shopping rush.

Getting new tech is rarely cheap, but there are tons of laptop deals ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from major retailers. You can already score a powerful gaming laptop or portable ultrabook from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more without breaking the bank.

Those Black Friday deals include Apple MacBooks and the Samsung Chromebook 4. This powerful, slim laptop is currently on sale for 40% off at Amazon, available for just $138.50.

Updated 12:55 p.m. EST: We're live-tracking the best early Black Friday 2022 deals. Check back often and happy shopping!. —Jonathan Hilburg, Reviewed

Below, check out the top laptops on sale ahead of Black Friday 2022 so you can snag the best cheap computer and get all the info you need to shop for these tech essentials.

The 5 best Black Friday laptop deals

Black Friday Amazon laptop deals

With Black Friday 2022 nearly here, you can find plenty of amazing deals on laptops at Amazon. For instance, you can get the best laptop we've ever tested, the 2020 M1 MacBook Air, for less than $900 right now.

Black Friday Best Buy laptop deals

Know for its bevy of tech devices, Best Buy also has laptops on sale from a variety of developers. Whether you need the wide screen of an Acer or an excellently reviewed gaming laptop like the Asus Zephyrus, this tech retailer has you covered at prices as low as $79.

Black Friday HP laptop deals

You don't have to look far for great deals on HP laptops. In fact, you can go right to the developer's website for up to 35% off select laptops! Shop fast though, as these devices go out of stock quickly.

Black Friday Walmart laptop deals

You can find much more than home essentials at Walmart. There are dozens of laptops on sale, some for as low as $79! Check out some great picks below.

Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

What are the best early Black Friday 2022 deals?

Early Black Friday sales are rolling out right now! Eager to shop? You can already snag epic Walmart deals, discounts on Solo Stove fire pits and more. We'll be tracking all the best early Black Friday deals from TVs and laptops to everything in between!

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual sales event that traditionally happens at the end of November after Thanksgiving. This year, like has been the case in the past few years, retailers will offer some of the year's best online sales and deals.

According to History.com, Black Friday started back in 1869 when the price of gold decreased dramatically, causing Wall Street financiers to lose millions. The day came to be known as "Black Friday." Over time, the day has evolved into a term for retailers to help ensure they would be able to finish the year in the black with strong profits. While the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas has signified shopping and heavy spending since the Great Depression, the recent rise of online shopping, which has intensified due to the pandemic, has hinted at the idea of Black Friday eventually evolving into “Black November.”

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

How long do Black Friday sales last?

Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022. Technically speaking, as soon as Cyber Monday begins, Black Friday ends. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week.

What stores offer Black Friday 2022 deals?

Nearly every retailer from big box stores like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Target to niche retailers like Leesa, Solo Stove and Our Place offer some sort of promotion during Black Friday.

In fact, Monday, November 7, marked the beginning of Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days sale. This early access Black Friday deals event features online discounts across all shopping categories including home goods, fashion items, toys and so much more. Prefer to shop in-person? The early in-store Black Friday deals already started in Walmart stores across the country. Meanwhile, more early deals are set to drop starting today Monday, November 21.

What are the best laptops to buy before Black Friday?

It depends on what you're looking for. While the MacBook Air (from $799) was our top choice for the best overall laptop, we've also ranked laptops from HP and Asus as top-of-the-line. We can also recommend a variety of Chromebooks, with our pick for the best choices from Lenovo, Acer and Google.

If you're on a budget, the Asus Chromebook Flip C434TA-DSM4 is down to $271 right now at Amazon—a $234 markdown. We're fans of its stellar and sleek build quality, which rivals that of laptops twice its price, and excellent battery life. Its trackpad can be less than responsive, but it's still an excellent value.

If you've got a student to shop for this holiday season, the 2021 16-Inch MacBook Pro, down from $2,499 to just $2,199 at Amazon, is a great addition to anyone's educational tools. The 2021 model is another one of our favorite laptops for its spectacular battery life and positive user experience. It has a battery life of up to 21 hours and its M1 Pro processing chip promises faster performance.

