20 of the best wellness holidays for 2023

Lucy Pearson
·12 min read
Aro Hā Wellness Retreat
Aro Hā Wellness Retreat

Considering a wellness retreat? Fusing a much-needed break with programmes that help nurture the mind and body are possibly more appealing than ever in the dawn of a new year. And needless to say, it’s been a tough couple of years.

"Our guests have become more empowered to take control of their own wellness over the last few years,” says Dr Lilly-Marie Blecher, chief medical officer at wellness brand Soneva. “They’re looking for expert guidance and access to new treatments that can help them to optimise their overall wellbeing.”

Through the turmoil and challenges of recent years, it’s become clear that perhaps our most valuable asset of all is our health - something travel can do wonders for. “Wellness-inspired breaks provide the opportunity to step away from the day-to-day grind, to focus on what really matters: being connected and balanced within,” adds Rene van Eyssen, the spa director at country estate Beaverbrook.

So, whether you’re an aspiring yogi, a tech type hoping to switch off or someone simply after a beautiful backdrop and some top-notch pampering, we’ve got you covered.

Wild by the water in the Cotswolds

Embrace all things wellness on Wylder’s two-night escape in the rolling Gloucestershire countryside. Hosted by yoga teacher Charlotte Townsend, this spring retreat is held at The Lakes by Yoo, a luxury lakeside location that spans 850 acres of reed-fringed waterways, just outside the pretty town of Lechlade.

Wylder Retreats
Wylder Retreats

The retreat includes yoga classes and breathwork, and meals come courtesy of sustainable chef Sophie Gordon. There’s also paddle boarding, a wildflower workshop, countryside walks, wild swimming and optional ice baths to look forward to.

Prices start at £805pp for two nights (May 14-15  2023) shared occupancy and includes yoga, breathwork classes, ice baths and all meals.

Low-key luxury in Lincolnshire

Set in the glorious Lincolnshire Wolds AONB, the recently opened Spa at Laceby Manor (01472 873468) is a laid-back retreat that prioritises private space and sustainability. On offer is an all-encompassing wellness experience that focuses on top-notch care and comfort.

Laceby Manor
Laceby Manor

As well as the brand-new spa, guests also have access to a Finnish sauna, a hammam, herbal sauna and a Japanese-inspired garden, and can bed down in Scandi-style lodges with sunken hot tubs.

A highlight? The recently introduced seaweed bathing - a practice based on an ancient Irish therapy that’s said to replace toxins with essential vitamins and minerals.

Prices start at £814pp for a one-night stay and includes full use of the spa and a 50-minute treatment. 

A regal retreat in Surrey

Once the home of Lord Beaverbrook, the most influential figure in British media, regal Beaverbrook (01372 571300) in the Surrey Hills has been making a name for itself as a go-to spa getaway for weary Londoners.

Beaverbrook
Beaverbrook

With an impressive calendar of wellness experiences, this classic country home has it all, including nature-based druidry retreats, Wim Hof cold-water exposure, tai chi, sound healing and traditional Chinese massage. Afterwards, wind down with a ‘free-spirited’ cocktail in the Robin’s Nest Bar, or curl up with a book in the elegant library.

Prices for the Winter Health Reset at Beaverbrook start at £275 and include the likes of a 90-minute naturopathic assessment, one-to-one introductory breathwork training, a wholesome deli lunch and full use of The Coach House Spa facilities.

Switch off in Somerset

If you’re feeling burnt out (and who isn’t?) the Arrigo Programme is a revered name in the world of well-to-do wellness. The brainchild of internationally acclaimed healer and life teacher Fiona Arrigo, her highly bespoke retreats are located deep in the Somerset countryside, and are tailored to help with life’s challenges, from grief and trauma to burnout and depression.

You’ll nod off in a luxury yurt or private cottage, and phone use and other distractions are discouraged, and the excellent practitioners offer a broad menu of treatments, from acupuncture to clinical work – all aimed to help you look after yourself in the outside world.

A Personal Residential Programme, with three daily treatment sessions, costs from £2,300 per day.

Rejuvenation on the Riviera

Close to sophisticated St-Tropez, Lily of the Valley (+33 4 22 73 22 00) is a chic escape home to The Shape Club, a spa and wellness space devoted led by international nutritionist, Dr Jacques Fricker.

Under his expert guidance, guests will experience a series of personalised treatments from algae wraps to hot scrubs and abdominal massages, alongside a tailored Mediterranean-inspired meal plan.

Lily of the Valley - November Studio
Lily of the Valley - November Studio

After a day of pampering, take it up a notch with one of their rejuvenating outdoor activities including aqua boxing, sea-wading and sunset beach yoga.

Doubles from £467. Four-day programmes start at £2,123pp and include a personalised eating plan, HydraFacial treatment and daily 90-minute treatment.

Beats and bliss in Ibiza

The White Isle has long been the go-to destination for wellness with a little woo-woo. Building on the island’s bohemian reputation, yoga teacher Sanya Ormiston is hosting five days of yoga, sound healing, relaxation, meditation and delicious, healthy food in the island’s tranquil

Bliss and Beats Retreat
Bliss and Beats Retreat

This retreat is all about music and sound (this is Ibiza, after all), so expect live musicians providing the soundtrack to yoga classes as well as blissful sound bath experiences. This is a retreat that focuses on flexibility rather than hard-and-fast rules, so you’re free to take part in as much or as little as you like.

Prices start at £620 per person in a shared room and include four nights’ accommodation (April 28-2 May) in a luxury villa, twice-daily yoga, and sound bath.

Serenity on Es Vedrá

Keen to spend a little more down time in the Balearics? As part of their ‘Bring it Back’ series, Black Tomato (020 7426 9888) offer a revitalising retreat that includes time with wellness experts on the uninhabited islet of Es Vedrà, off the coast of Ibiza.

7 Pines Ibiza
7 Pines Ibiza

Highlights include masterclasses in macrobiotic cooking, daily personalised yoga and meditation sessions with a world-famous guru. A true reset for your wellness and spirituality, the trip also includes a day sailing on a private yacht to chic Formentera with a private chef.

Black Tomato can arrange a tailor-made six-day itinerary to Ibiza including ‘Bring It Back’ experiences from £6,950pp, based on two travelling, including flights, staying at 7Pines Ibiza, breakfast included. 

Hot and steamy in Iceland

Fresh air, geothermal waters, fertile volcanic soil - it’s no surprise Iceland makes an excellent choice for those looking to rest and reboot. The Retreat at the Blue Lagoon (00 354 420 8700) has everything a weary soul and body could want, including a subterranean spa, geothermal lagoon, gourmet restaurant (whose dishes include fish caught fresh from the nearby harbour in Grindavík) and 60-suite hotel, all encircled by the Blue Lagoon’s pearly, mineral-rich waters.

The Retreat at the Blue Lagoon
The Retreat at the Blue Lagoon

Guests shouldn’t leave without trying the ritual - a three-step full-body exfoliation process that incorporates the lagoon’s waters - and the signature massage, which takes place al fresco, on a table immersed in the lagoon itself.

Prices start at £1,255pp per night, including breakfast and spa access.

Sky-high solace in the Dolomites

At luxury mountain retreat Forestis (00 39 0472 521008), it’s just as much about the sleek, eco-sensitive design (plenty of pine, floor-to-ceiling windows) and carefully enforced sustainability policies as it is the R&R.

Forestis
Forestis

This is a place where guests can reconnect with nature, not least in the heavenly spa, which makes full use of Forestis’s spectacular surroundings, with pine body scrubs, wood-oil massages and forest salt baths. But even the views, and stepping out into the fresh mountain air, known for its rich oxygen concentration, is therapeutic enough.

Doubles from £1,267 for two nights, including breakfast and dinner for two. Private spa for two people starts at£579 which includes mountain pine body scrub, healing wood massage, steam bath session, and forest salt bath.

The secrets of life in Sardinia

Want to learn the trick to a long, happy life? Head to the rugged, mountainous island of Sardinia, one of the world’s “blue zones” - a term used to describe an area where a high proportion of people live much longer than average. On a walking tour of one of Sardinia’s central towns in the company of a local guide, you’ll learn the links between the Sardinian lifestyle and longevity, meeting locals and tasting the island’s “magical food” (including plenty of local cheese).

Black Tomato can arrange seven nights at Su Gologone and 7Pines Resort Sardinia from £4,750pp, including breakfast, flights, car hire and their signature 'Uncover the Secrets of the Sardinian Way of Life' Field Trip experience, based on two adults travelling. 

Put pen to paper in the southern Med

One for budding authors, Trust and Travel’s writing retreats are designed to unlock creative potential with the aid of breathwork sessions, cleansing ceremonies and daily meditation. The focus on awe-inspiring locations is one of Trust and Travel’s biggest appeals, too, and founders Jade and Erin have taken would-be writers everywhere from a villa in the Tuscan countryside to a luxury beachfront hotel in Nicaragua.

Trust and Travel
Trust and Travel

The next retreat takes place from May 28 - June 3 on Pantelleria, the tiny Italian island in the Strait of Sicily, full of natural saunas, lakes and ultra-private beaches.

From £2,361 for a twin share in a deluxe bedroom with a garden view and rainfall shower, including daily writing classes, breathwork and guided meditation.

Ride the wave in Morocco

If you’ve always wanted to learn how to catch a wave, head to the breezy Moroccan coast to master the art of surfing - a sport that’s perfecting for releasing endorphins and reducing stress. Amayour’s Tamazirt retreat centre (00 212 699-274569) is a traditionally built Berber house hidden away in the mountains just above the coast.

Amayour Surf
Amayour Surf

It’s ideal for travellers looking to disconnect and embrace the laid-back, surfer lifestyle, with a mountaintop pool and shuttles down to the beach. The all-inclusive retreat is perfect for yogis, too, with evening yin yoga sessions taking place in the covered shala. 

Choose from a five-, seven- or ten-night stay, from £65pp per night, with daily yoga and surf safaris.

World-class wellness in Andalucia

The Big Pause (+44 777 190 6006) is the world's leading consciousness retreat, rooted in neuroscience and spiritual psychology and held twice-yearly in the rambling grounds of a private estate in Andalucía. It’s on every wellness devotee’s hit-list: with only eight spots available on the retreat, this programme is so exclusive that applications are accepted on a case-by-case basis.

The Big Pause - Kristin Perers
The Big Pause - Kristin Perers

There’s plenty to keep guests busy, from daily hypnotherapy and horse riding to dynamic morning yoga. Suites are fully equipped with private garden terraces, four of which are located in the main house, while the other four are in romantic towers in the garden.

Six-night all-inclusive retreats are £7,500pp and include yoga, hypnotherapy, and shamanic healing.

An ice-cold escape in Sweden

Wellness never looked so magical. In the frost-dusted scenery of Swedish Lapland, and floating on the Lule River, is Sweden’s Arctic Bath (+46 928 70 30 40), which features a bird’s nest-shaped spa and a dozen glass-fronted cabins. The ice-cold river provides water to the floating spa, but there’s also dry and steam saunas and an outdoor hot tub to bask in.

Arctic Bath
Arctic Bath

Spa treatments use all-natural ingredients (the wild lavender scrub comes highly recommended) and you can enjoy a traditional joik music as a soothing soundtrack during an organic, healing massage. If you’re feeling adventurous, the hotel also offers a moose safari, ice fishing and expedition-style skiing.

One-night in a water suite starts at £612 and includes full access to the spa. 

Views and vinyasa flow in Turkey

Located on Turkey’s Aegean coast, an unforgettable four-night yoga experience with therapist Ingrid Yang awaits at Six Senses Kaplankaya (+90 252 511 00 30). Through meditation, yoga, and vinyasa flow in the mornings, and restorative, yin, and reiki in the evenings, guests can find their sense of inner peace and enjoy a whole range of spa treatments, sound healing, meditation and even a fire ceremony to boot.

Six Senses Kaplankaya - Joan Guillamat Castells
Six Senses Kaplankaya - Joan Guillamat Castells

Beyond the retreat’s activities, visitors can cool off in one of the two outdoor swimming pools or soak up some vitamin D on one of the three sandy beaches, strung out along one of Europe’s most spectacular coastlines.

Four nights (April 26-30) start at £1,744 per person in a Superior King Sea View Suite, and include spa treatments, daily yoga and sound healing.

Off-grid in Australia

Leave behind the trappings of everyday life (yes, that includes phone signal) for a stay at Eden Health Retreat (00 61 (07) 5533 0333), a remote outpost in the Queensland bush. The sacrifices don’t stop there - caffeine, alcohol and processed food are all off the menu in favour of a more nourishing regime, featuring salads, berry compote pancakes and roasted cauliflower with braised lentils.

Eden Health Retreat
Eden Health Retreat

It’s designed to fuel you up for an exercise-centric programme that includes boxing, pilates and yoga classes. There’s mediation and spa treatments on offer, too, and if you're looking for more support, private counselling is also available.

Eden offers seven-day, six-night stays that include all meals, activities and AU$400 (£228) to spend on treatments. Rooms start at $1,739pp, twin share. 

Beachside bliss in Mauritius

If perfecting your downward dog on the shores of Mauritius sounds like your kind of holiday, try Salt of Palmar’s (00 230 698 9800/698 2727) inaugural yoga retreat, running this April. The seven-night escape at this adults-only boutique aims to revitalise guests through a schedule of workshops, talks, immersive activities, spiritual pursuits and local exploration.

Salt of Palmar
Salt of Palmar

Greet the rising sun with a morning beach walk followed by vinyasa flow, before tucking into delicious raw-food dishes prepared in the on-site restaurant, The Good Kitchen.

The seven-night retreat (April 1-8) starts at approx. £863.

A new approach in New Zealand

Surrounded by the snowy peaks of the Southern Alps, New Zealand’s foremost wellness destination, Aro Hā (00 64 3 442 7011), has a modest kaupapa, or purpose: to regenerate the mind and body and to overhaul your health. And with panoramic views of Lake Wakatipu, you’ll struggle to find a more perfect setting to do it.

Aro Hā
Aro Hā

The retreat’s most popular programme is the eight-day Revive and Thrive, which features functional strength training, infrared saunas and a daily massage. Expect to leave with a renewed sense of purpose, and a better understanding of how to implement healthy habits.

Six days on their Revive & Thrive retreat costs from £3,572 and includes yoga, hiking and daily massages.

Tailor-made wellness in Thailand

One of Asia’s most awarded resorts, Kamalaya (00 66 77 429 800) sits pretty on the shores of Koh Samui. Inspired by its founders’ devotion to spiritual studies, this wellness destination helps to facilitate inner and outer harmony thanks to its holistic offering of yoga, meditation, and healing.

Kamalaya
Kamalaya

Guests can enjoy either an à la carte treatment menu or a tailor-made programme that includes massages, facials and body wraps. When you’re not being pampered in the spa, jump between the herbal steam cavern – hidden amidst rocky caves - and the plunge pools to really get the circulation going.

The seven-night Relax & Renew programme starts at £3,440pp including accommodation, all meals and non-alcoholic beverages, airport transfers and fifteen treatments.

Festival fever in the Maldives

Resort group Soneva (+960 660 4300) has joined forces with international wellness enterprise Organic India to launch SOUL, an immersive wellness festival, from September 29 until October 8. Unfurling on the shores of Soneva Fushi in the Baa Atoll, the intimate festival will explore wellness in all its forms, from personal to planetary, and there will also be an impressive line-up of wellness pioneers to further explore the frontiers of health and wellbeing.

Soneva Fushi - Sandro Bruecklmeier
Soneva Fushi - Sandro Bruecklmeier

Proceeds from the sale of the tickets will go to the Soneva Foundation and Organic India Foundation to support the development of projects that have a positive environmental, social and economic impact.

Soneva’s exclusive offer starts from £5,645 for two guests for a minimum three-night stay. This includes two festival tickets and full access to the entire programme.

Latest Stories

  • Herbert, Chargers go into offseason with plenty of questions

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert finally made it to the playoffs in his third year with the Los Angeles Chargers, only to see the season end again in excruciating fashion. Despite going 10-7 in the regular season, the Chargers will stew after blowing the third-largest lead in postseason history. The Bolts had a 27-0 second-quarter lead over Jacksonville in last Saturday’s AFC wild-card round game, only to collapse in the second half and fall to the Jaguars 31-30. “I think we’ve got a lot

  • Nets' Simmons out against Thunder due to back soreness

    NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons will miss the Brooklyn Nets’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night due to back soreness, the team announced on Twitter. The Nets announced 22 minutes before tipoff that Simmons was out. The team had published a tweet about 50 minutes before the start of the game that said Simmons was “questionable.” Edmond Sumner was scheduled to start in Simmons’ place. Simmons had missed 10 games this season. He sat out five games with left knee soreness, four with

  • Vucevic helps Bulls snap 11-game losing streak vs. Warriors

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic matched a career high with 43 points and the Chicago Bulls snapped an 11-game losing streak against Golden State, beating the Warriors 132-118 on Sunday Vucevic last scored 43 points on Feb. 2, 2021, against the Bulls as a member of the Orlando Magic. Chicago beat Golden State for the first time since March 2, 2017. Zach LaVine added 27 points despite shooting 1 for 8 from 3-point range as the Bulls (20-24) snapped a three-game losing streak. They won without leadin

  • Canada's Mirela Rahneva finishes 4th at skeleton event in Germany

    Canadian Mirela Rahneva will have to wait another week to try and crack the podium at Altenberg track. The Ottawa native finished fourth in the women's skeleton event on Friday at the German course, just missing out on a bronze medal. "I'm very happy to finish fourth when I think back to previous results here. I'm really proud of my first run being within the medals," Rahneva said n a press release. "I've had a fairly difficult time in Altenberg in past seasons. I'll even go as far as admitting

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Laine has 10th hat trick, Blue Jackets end road skid

    DETROIT (AP) — Patrik Laine had his 10th NHL hat trick and the Columbus Blue Jackets snapped a 10-game road losing streak, holding off the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Saturday night. Laine, whose previous hat trick came Feb. 17 last season against Chicago, had gone scoreless in his last nine games. Vladislav Gavrikov also scored for the Blue Jackets, and Johnny Gaudreau and Jack Roslovic had two assists apiece. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves for his first victory since Dec. 11. Olli Maatta, Jake Wa

  • Edwards, bench lift Wolves to 110-102 victory over Cavs

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for the short-handed Wolves. Minnesota was without Rudy Gobert for the second half due to right groin soreness, and Jaden McDaniels picked up his fifth foul just 2:37 into the second half. Evan Mobley and Jarrett A

  • Jokic's late 3 lifts Nuggets past Magic 119-116

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night. Jokic connected from the top of the key, stepping back to get the shot away over Franz Wagner to finish with 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. It was his 88th career triple-double. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 25 points, including a pair of free throws th

  • Edmonton Elks sign defensive back Harry, receiver Vandervoort to contract extensions

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks signed defensive back Jamie Harry and receiver Danny Vandervoort to one-year contract extensions Tuesday. Both players are Canadians. Harry appeared in nine games for Edmonton last season after being released by the B.C. Lions. Vandervoort suited up for all 18 regular-season contests in 2022, registering eight receptions for 75 yards. A former B.C. Lion, Vandervoort has 12 catches for 154 yards and three touchdowns in 57 career regular-season games. This report by Th

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • William Nylander deserves to be an NHL All-Star

    William Nylander often finds himself playing in the shadow of Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Mitch Marner but the Swede's performances this season make him deserving of an appearance at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend.&nbsp;

  • Flames hold off Stars' surge to net 6-5 win

    DALLAS (AP) — Nazem Kadri’s team-best 17th goal and Chris Tanev’s first of the season were part of Calgary’s four-goal second period as the Flames hung on to beat the Dallas Stars 6-5 on Saturday. Andrew Mangiapane scored just 25 seconds into the game and Trevor Lewis, Elias Lindholm and Rasmus Andersson also had goals for the Flames. Calgary led 6-1 late in the second period and has earned points in it last five games (3-0-2). Dan Vladar made 29 saves to win his second straight start in a match

  • Coyotes beat Red Wings 4-3 in shootout to end 9-game skid

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Nick Bjugstad scored on Arizona’s first two shootout attempts and the Coyotes beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Tuesday night to end a nine-game losing streak. Bjugstad, Travis Boyd and Dylan Guenther scored in regulation for the Coyotes. Lawson Crouse had three assists, and Connor Ingram made 37 saves. The Coyotes fell behind 3-1 early in the third period before Boyd and Guenther scored 1:10 apart to force overtime. “We're going to play a full 60 minutes no

  • McDavid has 2 goals, assist as Oilers beat Sharks 7-1

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Friday night. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists, and Klim Kostin, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell made 25 saves in Edmonton's second-straight win. “We certainly need to keep building on our game,” McDavid said. "Two good ones in a row, obviously, (and) we keep talking about consistency, so that

  • Bedard tops NHL Central Scouting's mid-season draft rankings among N.A. skaters

    NEW YORK — Connor Bedard tops NHL Central Scouting's mid-season rankings of North American skaters ahead of the 2023 draft. The 17-year-old centre for the Western Hockey League's Regina Pats has an astounding 31 goals and 70 points in 29 regular-season games in 2022-23. Bedard is also coming off a memorable performance at the recent world junior hockey championship, where he set a number of national and tournament records in helping Canada capture its second straight gold medal. The North Vancou

  • Grzelcyk breaks late tie, Bruins beat Maple Leafs 4-3

    BOSTON (AP) — The NHL-best Boston Bruins haven’t lost back-to-back games all season, and they wanted to keep it that way. “The game meant more to us than I imagined before the game,” coach Jim Montgomery said after Boston bounced back from its first shutout of the season and beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Saturday night. “And I’m glad it did,” Montgomery added. “We’re proud of not having lost two in a row. There was a purpose to what we were doing — not only because it was a second-place te

  • Vancouver Canucks' fan favourite, Gino Odjick, dies at 52

    VANCOUVER — One of the most popular players to ever suit up for the Vancouver Canucks has died. Wayne "Gino" Odjick, who played 12 seasons in the NHL for the Canucks, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens, died at the age of 52. Gino’s sister Dina Odjick shared the news Sunday on Facebook of his passing. "Our hearts are broken. My brother Gino Odjick has left us for the spirit world," she wrote. Odjick spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Canucks after be

  • Titans interview Bears' Cunningham, Cards' Harris for GM job

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans interviewed Chicago assistant general manager Ian Cunningham and Quentin Harris, Arizona's vice president of player personnel, on Saturday for their general manager job. The Titans confirmed they concluded the latest interviews late Saturday afternoon, the third straight day the search committee headed up by controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk has interviewed a pair of candidates. She is looking to replace Jon Robinson, fired Dec. 6 in his seventh seas

  • Dadonov helps Canadiens shoot down Jets 4-1

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens had to deal with a depleted lineup on Tuesday night but still rose to the occasion. Juraj Slafkovsky, Joel Armia, Jake Evans and Jonathan Drouin all missed the game while Rem Pitlick and Rafael Harvey-Pinard were emergency call-ups. Trailing 1-0, Montreal scored four unanswered goals to earn a 4-1 win over the Central Division-leading Winnipeg Jets. “You’re always stronger collectively than you are individually,” said Habs coach Martin St. Louis. “We’re trying a