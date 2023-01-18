20 of the best wellness holidays for 2023

Aro Hā Wellness Retreat

Considering a wellness retreat? Fusing a much-needed break with programmes that help nurture the mind and body are possibly more appealing than ever in the dawn of a new year. And needless to say, it’s been a tough couple of years.

"Our guests have become more empowered to take control of their own wellness over the last few years,” says Dr Lilly-Marie Blecher, chief medical officer at wellness brand Soneva. “They’re looking for expert guidance and access to new treatments that can help them to optimise their overall wellbeing.”

Through the turmoil and challenges of recent years, it’s become clear that perhaps our most valuable asset of all is our health - something travel can do wonders for. “Wellness-inspired breaks provide the opportunity to step away from the day-to-day grind, to focus on what really matters: being connected and balanced within,” adds Rene van Eyssen, the spa director at country estate Beaverbrook.

So, whether you’re an aspiring yogi, a tech type hoping to switch off or someone simply after a beautiful backdrop and some top-notch pampering, we’ve got you covered.

Wild by the water in the Cotswolds

Embrace all things wellness on Wylder’s two-night escape in the rolling Gloucestershire countryside. Hosted by yoga teacher Charlotte Townsend, this spring retreat is held at The Lakes by Yoo, a luxury lakeside location that spans 850 acres of reed-fringed waterways, just outside the pretty town of Lechlade.

Wylder Retreats

The retreat includes yoga classes and breathwork, and meals come courtesy of sustainable chef Sophie Gordon. There’s also paddle boarding, a wildflower workshop, countryside walks, wild swimming and optional ice baths to look forward to.

Prices start at £805pp for two nights (May 14-15 2023) shared occupancy and includes yoga, breathwork classes, ice baths and all meals.

Low-key luxury in Lincolnshire

Set in the glorious Lincolnshire Wolds AONB, the recently opened Spa at Laceby Manor (01472 873468) is a laid-back retreat that prioritises private space and sustainability. On offer is an all-encompassing wellness experience that focuses on top-notch care and comfort.

Laceby Manor

As well as the brand-new spa, guests also have access to a Finnish sauna, a hammam, herbal sauna and a Japanese-inspired garden, and can bed down in Scandi-style lodges with sunken hot tubs.

A highlight? The recently introduced seaweed bathing - a practice based on an ancient Irish therapy that’s said to replace toxins with essential vitamins and minerals.

Prices start at £814pp for a one-night stay and includes full use of the spa and a 50-minute treatment.

A regal retreat in Surrey

Once the home of Lord Beaverbrook, the most influential figure in British media, regal Beaverbrook (01372 571300) in the Surrey Hills has been making a name for itself as a go-to spa getaway for weary Londoners.

Beaverbrook

With an impressive calendar of wellness experiences, this classic country home has it all, including nature-based druidry retreats, Wim Hof cold-water exposure, tai chi, sound healing and traditional Chinese massage. Afterwards, wind down with a ‘free-spirited’ cocktail in the Robin’s Nest Bar, or curl up with a book in the elegant library.

Prices for the Winter Health Reset at Beaverbrook start at £275 and include the likes of a 90-minute naturopathic assessment, one-to-one introductory breathwork training, a wholesome deli lunch and full use of The Coach House Spa facilities.

Switch off in Somerset

If you’re feeling burnt out (and who isn’t?) the Arrigo Programme is a revered name in the world of well-to-do wellness. The brainchild of internationally acclaimed healer and life teacher Fiona Arrigo, her highly bespoke retreats are located deep in the Somerset countryside, and are tailored to help with life’s challenges, from grief and trauma to burnout and depression.

You’ll nod off in a luxury yurt or private cottage, and phone use and other distractions are discouraged, and the excellent practitioners offer a broad menu of treatments, from acupuncture to clinical work – all aimed to help you look after yourself in the outside world.

A Personal Residential Programme, with three daily treatment sessions, costs from £2,300 per day.

Rejuvenation on the Riviera

Close to sophisticated St-Tropez, Lily of the Valley (+33 4 22 73 22 00) is a chic escape home to The Shape Club, a spa and wellness space devoted led by international nutritionist, Dr Jacques Fricker.

Under his expert guidance, guests will experience a series of personalised treatments from algae wraps to hot scrubs and abdominal massages, alongside a tailored Mediterranean-inspired meal plan.

Lily of the Valley - November Studio

After a day of pampering, take it up a notch with one of their rejuvenating outdoor activities including aqua boxing, sea-wading and sunset beach yoga.

Doubles from £467. Four-day programmes start at £2,123pp and include a personalised eating plan, HydraFacial treatment and daily 90-minute treatment.

Beats and bliss in Ibiza

The White Isle has long been the go-to destination for wellness with a little woo-woo. Building on the island’s bohemian reputation, yoga teacher Sanya Ormiston is hosting five days of yoga, sound healing, relaxation, meditation and delicious, healthy food in the island’s tranquil

Bliss and Beats Retreat

This retreat is all about music and sound (this is Ibiza, after all), so expect live musicians providing the soundtrack to yoga classes as well as blissful sound bath experiences. This is a retreat that focuses on flexibility rather than hard-and-fast rules, so you’re free to take part in as much or as little as you like.

Prices start at £620 per person in a shared room and include four nights’ accommodation (April 28-2 May) in a luxury villa, twice-daily yoga, and sound bath.

Serenity on Es Vedrá

Keen to spend a little more down time in the Balearics? As part of their ‘Bring it Back’ series, Black Tomato (020 7426 9888) offer a revitalising retreat that includes time with wellness experts on the uninhabited islet of Es Vedrà, off the coast of Ibiza.

7 Pines Ibiza

Highlights include masterclasses in macrobiotic cooking, daily personalised yoga and meditation sessions with a world-famous guru. A true reset for your wellness and spirituality, the trip also includes a day sailing on a private yacht to chic Formentera with a private chef.

Black Tomato can arrange a tailor-made six-day itinerary to Ibiza including ‘Bring It Back’ experiences from £6,950pp, based on two travelling, including flights, staying at 7Pines Ibiza, breakfast included.

Hot and steamy in Iceland

Fresh air, geothermal waters, fertile volcanic soil - it’s no surprise Iceland makes an excellent choice for those looking to rest and reboot. The Retreat at the Blue Lagoon (00 354 420 8700) has everything a weary soul and body could want, including a subterranean spa, geothermal lagoon, gourmet restaurant (whose dishes include fish caught fresh from the nearby harbour in Grindavík) and 60-suite hotel, all encircled by the Blue Lagoon’s pearly, mineral-rich waters.

The Retreat at the Blue Lagoon

Guests shouldn’t leave without trying the ritual - a three-step full-body exfoliation process that incorporates the lagoon’s waters - and the signature massage, which takes place al fresco, on a table immersed in the lagoon itself.

Prices start at £1,255pp per night, including breakfast and spa access.

Sky-high solace in the Dolomites

At luxury mountain retreat Forestis (00 39 0472 521008), it’s just as much about the sleek, eco-sensitive design (plenty of pine, floor-to-ceiling windows) and carefully enforced sustainability policies as it is the R&R.

Forestis

This is a place where guests can reconnect with nature, not least in the heavenly spa, which makes full use of Forestis’s spectacular surroundings, with pine body scrubs, wood-oil massages and forest salt baths. But even the views, and stepping out into the fresh mountain air, known for its rich oxygen concentration, is therapeutic enough.

Doubles from £1,267 for two nights, including breakfast and dinner for two. Private spa for two people starts at£579 which includes mountain pine body scrub, healing wood massage, steam bath session, and forest salt bath.

The secrets of life in Sardinia

Want to learn the trick to a long, happy life? Head to the rugged, mountainous island of Sardinia, one of the world’s “blue zones” - a term used to describe an area where a high proportion of people live much longer than average. On a walking tour of one of Sardinia’s central towns in the company of a local guide, you’ll learn the links between the Sardinian lifestyle and longevity, meeting locals and tasting the island’s “magical food” (including plenty of local cheese).

Black Tomato can arrange seven nights at Su Gologone and 7Pines Resort Sardinia from £4,750pp, including breakfast, flights, car hire and their signature 'Uncover the Secrets of the Sardinian Way of Life' Field Trip experience, based on two adults travelling.

Put pen to paper in the southern Med

One for budding authors, Trust and Travel’s writing retreats are designed to unlock creative potential with the aid of breathwork sessions, cleansing ceremonies and daily meditation. The focus on awe-inspiring locations is one of Trust and Travel’s biggest appeals, too, and founders Jade and Erin have taken would-be writers everywhere from a villa in the Tuscan countryside to a luxury beachfront hotel in Nicaragua.

Trust and Travel

The next retreat takes place from May 28 - June 3 on Pantelleria, the tiny Italian island in the Strait of Sicily, full of natural saunas, lakes and ultra-private beaches.

From £2,361 for a twin share in a deluxe bedroom with a garden view and rainfall shower, including daily writing classes, breathwork and guided meditation.

Ride the wave in Morocco

If you’ve always wanted to learn how to catch a wave, head to the breezy Moroccan coast to master the art of surfing - a sport that’s perfecting for releasing endorphins and reducing stress. Amayour’s Tamazirt retreat centre (00 212 699-274569) is a traditionally built Berber house hidden away in the mountains just above the coast.

Amayour Surf

It’s ideal for travellers looking to disconnect and embrace the laid-back, surfer lifestyle, with a mountaintop pool and shuttles down to the beach. The all-inclusive retreat is perfect for yogis, too, with evening yin yoga sessions taking place in the covered shala.

Choose from a five-, seven- or ten-night stay, from £65pp per night, with daily yoga and surf safaris.

World-class wellness in Andalucia

The Big Pause (+44 777 190 6006) is the world's leading consciousness retreat, rooted in neuroscience and spiritual psychology and held twice-yearly in the rambling grounds of a private estate in Andalucía. It’s on every wellness devotee’s hit-list: with only eight spots available on the retreat, this programme is so exclusive that applications are accepted on a case-by-case basis.

The Big Pause - Kristin Perers

There’s plenty to keep guests busy, from daily hypnotherapy and horse riding to dynamic morning yoga. Suites are fully equipped with private garden terraces, four of which are located in the main house, while the other four are in romantic towers in the garden.

Six-night all-inclusive retreats are £7,500pp and include yoga, hypnotherapy, and shamanic healing.

An ice-cold escape in Sweden

Wellness never looked so magical. In the frost-dusted scenery of Swedish Lapland, and floating on the Lule River, is Sweden’s Arctic Bath (+46 928 70 30 40), which features a bird’s nest-shaped spa and a dozen glass-fronted cabins. The ice-cold river provides water to the floating spa, but there’s also dry and steam saunas and an outdoor hot tub to bask in.

Arctic Bath

Spa treatments use all-natural ingredients (the wild lavender scrub comes highly recommended) and you can enjoy a traditional joik music as a soothing soundtrack during an organic, healing massage. If you’re feeling adventurous, the hotel also offers a moose safari, ice fishing and expedition-style skiing.

One-night in a water suite starts at £612 and includes full access to the spa.

Views and vinyasa flow in Turkey

Located on Turkey’s Aegean coast, an unforgettable four-night yoga experience with therapist Ingrid Yang awaits at Six Senses Kaplankaya (+90 252 511 00 30). Through meditation, yoga, and vinyasa flow in the mornings, and restorative, yin, and reiki in the evenings, guests can find their sense of inner peace and enjoy a whole range of spa treatments, sound healing, meditation and even a fire ceremony to boot.

Six Senses Kaplankaya - Joan Guillamat Castells

Beyond the retreat’s activities, visitors can cool off in one of the two outdoor swimming pools or soak up some vitamin D on one of the three sandy beaches, strung out along one of Europe’s most spectacular coastlines.

Four nights (April 26-30) start at £1,744 per person in a Superior King Sea View Suite, and include spa treatments, daily yoga and sound healing.

Off-grid in Australia

Leave behind the trappings of everyday life (yes, that includes phone signal) for a stay at Eden Health Retreat (00 61 (07) 5533 0333), a remote outpost in the Queensland bush. The sacrifices don’t stop there - caffeine, alcohol and processed food are all off the menu in favour of a more nourishing regime, featuring salads, berry compote pancakes and roasted cauliflower with braised lentils.

Eden Health Retreat

It’s designed to fuel you up for an exercise-centric programme that includes boxing, pilates and yoga classes. There’s mediation and spa treatments on offer, too, and if you're looking for more support, private counselling is also available.

Eden offers seven-day, six-night stays that include all meals, activities and AU$400 (£228) to spend on treatments. Rooms start at $1,739pp, twin share.

Beachside bliss in Mauritius

If perfecting your downward dog on the shores of Mauritius sounds like your kind of holiday, try Salt of Palmar’s (00 230 698 9800/698 2727) inaugural yoga retreat, running this April. The seven-night escape at this adults-only boutique aims to revitalise guests through a schedule of workshops, talks, immersive activities, spiritual pursuits and local exploration.

Salt of Palmar

Greet the rising sun with a morning beach walk followed by vinyasa flow, before tucking into delicious raw-food dishes prepared in the on-site restaurant, The Good Kitchen.

The seven-night retreat (April 1-8) starts at approx. £863.

A new approach in New Zealand

Surrounded by the snowy peaks of the Southern Alps, New Zealand’s foremost wellness destination, Aro Hā (00 64 3 442 7011), has a modest kaupapa, or purpose: to regenerate the mind and body and to overhaul your health. And with panoramic views of Lake Wakatipu, you’ll struggle to find a more perfect setting to do it.

Aro Hā

The retreat’s most popular programme is the eight-day Revive and Thrive, which features functional strength training, infrared saunas and a daily massage. Expect to leave with a renewed sense of purpose, and a better understanding of how to implement healthy habits.

Six days on their Revive & Thrive retreat costs from £3,572 and includes yoga, hiking and daily massages.

Tailor-made wellness in Thailand

One of Asia’s most awarded resorts, Kamalaya (00 66 77 429 800) sits pretty on the shores of Koh Samui. Inspired by its founders’ devotion to spiritual studies, this wellness destination helps to facilitate inner and outer harmony thanks to its holistic offering of yoga, meditation, and healing.

Kamalaya

Guests can enjoy either an à la carte treatment menu or a tailor-made programme that includes massages, facials and body wraps. When you’re not being pampered in the spa, jump between the herbal steam cavern – hidden amidst rocky caves - and the plunge pools to really get the circulation going.

The seven-night Relax & Renew programme starts at £3,440pp including accommodation, all meals and non-alcoholic beverages, airport transfers and fifteen treatments.

Festival fever in the Maldives

Resort group Soneva (+960 660 4300) has joined forces with international wellness enterprise Organic India to launch SOUL, an immersive wellness festival, from September 29 until October 8. Unfurling on the shores of Soneva Fushi in the Baa Atoll, the intimate festival will explore wellness in all its forms, from personal to planetary, and there will also be an impressive line-up of wellness pioneers to further explore the frontiers of health and wellbeing.

Soneva Fushi - Sandro Bruecklmeier

Proceeds from the sale of the tickets will go to the Soneva Foundation and Organic India Foundation to support the development of projects that have a positive environmental, social and economic impact.

Soneva’s exclusive offer starts from £5,645 for two guests for a minimum three-night stay. This includes two festival tickets and full access to the entire programme.