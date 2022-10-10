The 20 best TV shows on Apple TV+ right now, from 'Ted Lasso' to 'Snoopy Show'

Kelly Lawler, USA TODAY
·8 min read

They make iPhones, and sometimes really great TV. 

Since it launched in November 2019, Apple TV+ has slowly developed a strong slate of original TV shows that make it worth the $4.99 per month. Unlike Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max and many of the other major streaming services, Apple has no library of legacy shows like "The Office" or "Friends" to draw subscribers. But over the past three years, the service has developed solid prestigious and entertaining original series and films. Where Netflix has a glut of programming that one could never completely get through, Apple is more curated. Sometimes, it's easier to find something good in a smaller pool.

Among the series that Apple has debuted, 20 stand out as worth your time, including (of course) "Ted Lasso," a shining light of positivity, as well as some gems you might not have heard of, including space drama "For All Mankind," anthology series "Little America" and star-studded comedy whodunnit "The Afterparty." (Some notable Apple releases, like "The Morning Show," are left off this list, not at all accidentally.)

Here are the best Apple shows to watch as of October 2022 (in alphabetical order.)

Tiffany Haddish plays a detective in a comedic whodunnit in Apple's &quot;The Afterparty.&quot;
Tiffany Haddish plays a detective in a comedic whodunnit in Apple's "The Afterparty."

1. "The Afterparty"

From “The Last Man on Earth” and “LEGO Movie” creators Phil Lord and Chris Miller, this silly whodunnit is oodles of fun. A homicide detective (Tiffany Haddish) tries to piece together what happened at a 20-year high school reunion and after-party that led to the death of pop star Xavier (Dave Franco). Each episode shows the night from a new character's point of view, changing genres and forms (including an animated episode).

2. "Central Park"

This surprisingly sweet animated musical comedy from Loren Bouchard ("Bob's Burgers") is about a group of New Yorkers connected to the celebrated park, including a caretaker and a wealthy woman who hates it. The series has great music and a fabulous voice cast: Josh Gad; Tituss Burgess; Stanley Tucci; Kathryn Hahn; and two "Hamilton" stars, Daveed Diggs and Leslie Odom Jr.

3. "Dickinson"

The story of renowned poet Emily Dickinson as a rebellious 19th-century teen is told with modern music and sensibility in this irreverent and charming comedy. Its dreamy aesthetics and swoonworthy romances have earned it a cult following over its three seasons.

4. "For All Mankind"

Apple’s alternate history of the space race, which posits what might have happened had the Soviet Union beaten the U.S. to the moon – and the competition for the final frontier never ended – has rocketed to the list of TV’s all-time great dramas. That’s thanks to a sprawling, effortlessly talented cast led by Joel Kinnaman, a plausible alternate reality, superb writing and riveting action set pieces.

One of the beautiful homes featured in Apple's real estate series &quot;Home.&quot;
One of the beautiful homes featured in Apple's real estate series "Home."

5. "Home"

This docuseries about some of the most extraordinary homes around the world is full of gorgeous architecture. Apple’s cameras go to far-flung locations to see homes that incorporate thought-provoking design and challenge preconceived notions about how we should live.

6. "Home Before Dark"

Brooklynn Prince ("The Florida Project") plays a role few young actors are precocious enough to pull off: kid journalist Hilde Lysiak, who investigated a murder in her small town. The series, also starring Jim Sturgess as Hilde’s father, has vibes of Nickelodeon's movie “Harriet the Spy,” and the can-do attitude of the kids in “Stranger Things.”

Angela Lin, Kai To and Sophia Xu in &quot;Little America.&quot;
Angela Lin, Kai To and Sophia Xu in "Little America."

7. "Little America"

This episodic anthology series from Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, the husband and wife duo behind “The Big Sick,” follows the lives of American immigrants. Each episode tells a different immigrant story based on real people featured in Epic magazine. The series paints deeper portraits of its subjects' lives, which include the worlds of competitive squash, baking chocolate-chip cookies and taking an Alaskan cruise.

8. "Loot"

Maya Rudolph leads the cast of this workplace comedy from "Master of None" producer Alan Yang. She plays a billionaire who goes through a midlife crisis and decides to dedicate herself to her charity foundation, much to the chagrin of the people who already work there. The cast, which also includes Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Joel Kim Booster, Nat Faxon and Ron Funches, is wonderfully appealing.

More: Joel Kim Booster is done trying to be a role model: 'My job isn't to represent all of you'

9. "Mythic Quest"

The peppy workplace sitcom set at the offices of a fantasy video-game company is a spiritual successor to comedies like “Parks and Recreation” and “The Office,” full of positivity (even amid black comedy), interoffice dynamics and a cast that's fabulously in sync. From the creators of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” it's more comedy than the cringe of that long-running FXX series.

10. "Pachinko"

“Pachinko” is Apple’s first trilingual TV show, with dialogue in English, Japanese and Korean. The series tells a time- and continent-spanning story about multiple generations of one Korean family. Set in 1920s Japanese-occupied Korea and 1980s America and Japan, “Pachinko” examines generational trauma and ambition. The stunning drama stars Min-ha Kim, Lee Min-ho and Youn Yuh-jung, who won an Oscar last year for her performance in “Minari.”

11. "Prehistoric Planet"

Britain's national treasure David Attenborough lends his voice and scientific acumen to this series that imagines what the planet looked like when it was inhabited by dinosaurs. Full of eye-popping CGI beasts and some truly terrifying scenes of predator versus prey, it’s the science’ nerd’s “Jurassic Park.”

Ariana DeBose as Emma the school marm in “Schmigadoon!”
Ariana DeBose as Emma the school marm in “Schmigadoon!”

12. "Schmigadoon!"

A charming musical comedy stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as a couple stuck in a town where life is a 1950s musical. With a cast of Broadway legends including Ariana DeBose, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming and Aaron Tveit, it’s a treat of a series for musical nerds and newbies alike.

13. "Severance"

The dystopian drama, directed by Ben Stiller, became one of the most apt and biting critiques of corporate culture and capitalism just as many companies demanded workers return to the office after two years of working from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “Severance” takes place in a world in which people can “sever” their work and personal lives so that their work self never remembers their real life and their real self never remembers working.

14. "The Shrink Next Door"

Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd bring their collective comedic talents to a far more serious story based on the true-crime podcast. Rudd plays a psychiatrist who develops an abusive and predatory relationship with his patient, Ferrell’s Marty, who cuts off his sister (Kathryn Hanh) and cedes his home to his shrink. The series is gripping and tragic, showing new sides of both actors.

15. "Slow Horses"

When spies mess up in the British intelligence services, they get sent to Slough House, the setting of this misanthropic drama starring Gary Oldman. The series follows the group of washed-up spies who work at a lesser MI-5 bureau, stuck with grunt work. The series has a great sense of British cynicism and wit, and allows Oldman to chew scenery as the big bad boss.

16. "The Snoopy Show"

Apple has a number of children’s programs, but this preschool take on the cunning canine of “Peanuts” fame is one of the best. The show is sweet and funny for the tyke (and the parents forced to watch the episodes a dozen or so times). A new season premieres Friday, Aug. 5.

Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard, Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso and Nick Mohammed as Nate Shelley in “Ted Lasso” Season 2.
Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard, Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso and Nick Mohammed as Nate Shelley in “Ted Lasso” Season 2.

17. "Ted Lasso"

The Emmy-winning comedy, about an American football coach drafted to lead a British soccer team, was a warm light of positivity in 2020, a deeply funny and meaningful show with lovable characters. In its second season last year, the tone turned serious as the writers explored a deeper story about mental health and trauma. But in spite of Ted's journey, the ethos was never lost, and a smart finale set up what is sure to be a terrific third season.

More: Where to stream 50 of the best TV comedies of all time, from 'I Love Lucy' to 'Atlanta'

18. "They Call Me Magic"

Michael Jordan had “The Last Dance,” and now another NBA great, Earvin "Magic" Johnson, has his own documentary series. The series, with cooperation from Johnson, tells the former player’s story with the speed and verve of a quick pickup basketball game.

19. "Trying"

Honest, sweet and hilarious, this British comedy is about a couple trying desperately for a baby. Things aren’t ever easy or simple for Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall), but they’re always lighthearted and humorous. Season 3 premieres J

20. "WeCrashed"

Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway bring their combined Oscar-winning talents to “WeCrashed,” a chronicle of the rise and fall of commercial real estate startup WeWork, based on the Wondery podcast. WeWork had a high valuation, a magnetic CEO and not much else going for it before the worth of the company, well, crashed, in 2019. Leto plays that oddball CEO, Adam Neumann, a role seemingly tailor-made for the notoriously committed actor.

Have a different streaming service? Here are the shows worth checking out:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The 20 best TV shows on Apple TV+ in October 2022: 'Snoopy Show'

Latest Stories

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Maple Leafs' opening-night roster almost set after cuts

    The Maple Leafs signed Zach Aston Reese to a one-year deal, placed Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford, and Adam Gaudette on waivers, while Denis Malgin and Nick Robertson both made the roster cut as Toronto prepares for NHL opening night in Montreal.

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben

  • Vancouver Whitecaps continue improbable quest for playoff position

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps know onlookers have counted them out for weeks. Losses to Nashville and San Jose and Colorado appeared to snuff out the club's playoff hopes last month. Heading into the final game of the regular season, though, the 'Caps (12-14-7) are still alive — a win on the on the road against Minnesota United (13-14-6) Sunday and they clinch a post-season berth. “We worked hard to get to this point," said defender Jake Nerwinski. "We put ourselves in a great position, an

  • Sliders dismayed over Calgary track reno money funnelled to public day lodge

    CALGARY — Provincial government money set aside to renovate the sliding track at Calgary's Canada Olympic Park has been redirected into the park's commercial side to a public day lodge. The sliding track that's been the home of national luge, bobsled and skeleton athletes since the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary was closed in 2019 awaiting a $25-million renovation. The provincial government committed $10 million and the federal government another $7 million to the renovation costs. WinSport, wh

  • 'The game has never been as dynamic': NHL stars wowed by skill league-wide

    The NHL experienced an injection of offence last season. Led by the exploits of stars like Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid and Roman Josi, teams across the league averaged 3.14 goals per game — the most since 1995-96 when Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr combined for a ridiculous 310 points with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Those types of numbers are hard to envision in today's game, but the current generation of stars continue to push the envelope. "Lots of skill, lots of talent," McDavid, the Edmont

  • Stars sign 41-goal scorer Robertson to $31M, 4-year deal

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jason Robertson has signed a $31 million, four-year contract with the Dallas Stars after the young 40-goal scorer missed the first two weeks of training camp. The Stars announced the deal late Wednesday night, after their exhibition game in Denver, only a week before the regular season opener Oct. 13 at Nashville. Robertson turned 23 soon after the end of last season, when the left wing had 41 goals and 38 assists for 79 points in his 74 games. His 13 power-play goals led th

  • Canadian Maggie Cogger-Orr to referee Rugby World Cup opener in New Zealand

    When South Africa and France kick off the Women's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand on Saturday, a Canadian will blow the whistle to get the party started. Transplanted Canuck Maggie Cogger-Orr will referee the opening game at Eden Park in her adopted Auckland home. The 12-country competition was originally slated to start in September 2021 but was postponed due to the pandemic. "I think it's a really cool opportunity to sort of kick off a tournament that's been a long time coming, with COVID and a

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • TFC's Kaye says latest Canada Soccer offer to players shows some improvements

    TORONTO — Canada Soccer's recent revised compensation proposal to its players is a sign of progress but a deal has yet to be reached, says Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye. "There are some improvements in it. On other aspects, it was relatively the same. Just different language being used," said the Toronto FC midfielder. Kaye is no stranger to labour negotiations, given he is on the Major League Soccer Players Association executive board. But he says the players are leaving the talks to

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Toronto Arrows sign flanker Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the MLR draft

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed forward Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the August Major League Rugby draft. The 24-year-old from nearby Cobourg comes from the University of British Columbia, where he captained the Thunderbirds to the 2021 Canadian university championship. The six-foot-three, 230-pound flanker adds to an Arrows back row that already features Lucas Rumball, Mitch Eadie Travis Larsen, James O’Neill and Mason Flesch. “Another local signing, Owain was massive for UB

  • Canada blends experience and youth in roster for Americas Rugby Trophy competition

    Toronto Arrows flanker Lucas Rumball leads Canada's 32-man roster for the new Americas Rugby Trophy competition scheduled for later this month in Brazil. The three-country developmental tournament, whose matches are not considered to have full test status, also features Brazil and Chile. Canada opens against Chile on Oct. 21 before facing Brazil on Oct. 26, with both matches in Mogi das Cruzes, some 65 kilometres east of Sao Paulo. At test level, the Canadians are ranked 23rd in the world while

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo