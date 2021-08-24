TV Show Costume Ideas for a Small Screen-Inspired Halloween

Photo credit: HBO



“Hearst Magazines and Verizon Media may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.”

When October rolls around, you'll probably find yourself asking the same question you do this time of year: "What should I be for Halloween?" With seemingly endless options, we understand that it can be tough to choose. But after years of dressing up in a witch costume or a cat costume, perhaps it's time to think outside the box. Or you might say, it's time to draw inspiration from the box—your television, that is!—with TV show costumes inspired by some of your favorite TV shows and characters. This list of TV show costumes for girls and guys alike is filled with small-screen characters you know and love, including the beauties from Bridgerton, the stylish and striking David Rose from Schitt's Creek, the funny guys from Seinfeld, and more.

Whether you need a solo costume, a DIY Halloween costume for couples, a best friend Halloween costume, or even a Halloween costume for kids, there are so many TV show Halloween costumes that will work for any trick-or-treater or Halloween party attendee. And even better, most of these are super simple an inexpensive to pull together. In fact, you may already have some costume pieces and accessories hanging in your closet. Don't see any easy TV character costumes here that are just right for you? Use this roundup as inspiration for other TV show costumes for groups (or just yourself), or go big screen with easy movie character costumes for Halloween 2021!

David Rose, Schitt's Creek

Photo credit: Pop TV

All the characters on the hit tv show Schitt's Creek bring the style, and any Schitt's Creek Halloween costume would be a surefire win. Here, we've pulled together David Rose's look, because, well, we think it's simply the best!





Wanda Maximoff, WandaVision



Photo credit: Marvel Studios

This show offers what seems to be a never-ending stream of outfits that would all make cool WandaVision Halloween costumes. But we especially adore Wanda's Halloween episode iconic look, based on original Marvel Comics duds.

Story continues





Daphne and Simon, Bridgerton

Photo credit: Netflix

The dashing Duke (Simon) and the dainty Daphne Bridgerton make one beautiful on-screen couple. Re-create their regal looks as individuals or as a couple with these Bridgerton Halloween costume ideas.





Eleven, Stranger Things



Photo credit: IMDb

Let your teen get inspired by Millie Bobby Brown's creepy character on the Netflix hit. For the signature bloodied nose Eleven gets throughout the show, simply draw on "blood" using red face paint.

Daenerys Targaryen, Game of Thrones

Photo credit: HBO

No, Daenerys didn't end up taking the throne, but the Mother of Dragons was still a force to be reckoned with.

Khal Drogo, Game of Thrones

Photo credit: IMDb

Of course, Khaleesi needs her king. Although the Dothraki king succumbs pretty early on in Game of Thrones, he's arguably one of the most popular characters. (Especially thanks to the portrayal by Jason Momoa.)

Frank Reagan, Blue Bloods

Photo credit: John Paul Filo

Play the NYPD Police Commissioner for a day with this ensemble inspired by Tom Selleck's character on Blue Bloods. To really feel like you're on the police procedural, make sure you eat a hearty Reagan family dinner before heading out to your Halloween party.

Dwight Schrute, The Office

Photo credit: Trae Patton

Everyone will get a kick out of this costume inspired by Dunder Mifflin's finest. Have your best bud dress up as Michael Scott, and you'll make the perfect pair. Or go ahead and outfit a handful of friends with all The Office Halloween costumes.

Rachel Green and Ross Geller, Friends

Photo credit: Getty Images

Grab your lobster and dress up as one of the most beloved couples to ever appear on prime time television. Bonus points if you actually get the "Rachel" haircut (or a Rachel Green wig will do just fine) and have your partner carry around a toy dinosaur as a nod to Ross's job as a paleontologist. Get the whole Central Perk gang together with these fun Friends TV show Halloween costumes.

Olivia Benson, Law and Order: Special Victims Unit

Photo credit: NBC

Although some actors come and go on any given TV show, Mariska Hargitay has portrayed Olivia Benson on Law & Order: SVU for 20+ years.

Mike Baxter, Last Man Standing

Photo credit: Michael Becker/FOX

If you're a dad to all daughters, Tim Allen's character, Mike Baxter, is the perfect costume for you. You definitely won't have to do much to get into character.

Madeline Mackenzie, Big Little Lies

Photo credit: Hilary Bronwyn Gayle - HBO

The best thing about playing Reese Witherspoon's role on Big Little Lies? Her outfits are so stylish, you can practically rewear them any day of the year. Dress the part of Madeline, or check out these other Big Little Lies Halloween costumes to recreate the entire Monterey 5.

Randall and Beth Pearson, This Is Us

Photo credit: NBC

The relationships on This Is Us are a major part of the plot line, and Randall and Beth's marriage is one of the most relatable. They're there for each other through thick and thin, and always come out stronger because of that.

Leroy Jethro Gibbs, NCIS

Photo credit: Bill Inoshita

You'll be ready to lead the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) in this official-looking getup. Even Mark Harmon himself would be impressed with the realistic badge.

Penelope Garcia, Criminal Minds

Photo credit: Sonja Flemming

Get all dolled up as one of the show's quirkiest (and most beloved) characters, Penelope Garcia. Her outfits are always bright and bold, so you can really have fun with it.

Meredith Grey, Grey's Anatomy

Photo credit: Getty Images

Paging Dr. Grey! You could even turn this idea into a couples costume by having your partner dress up as McDreamy, with his very own hospital credentials.

Lily Tucker-Pritchett, Modern Family

Photo credit: Robert Ashcroft

Not only is this Modern Family-inspired outfit super cute, but it's also really comfortable. Plus, your little girl can wear it way beyond a single night of trick-or-treating.

Dr. Shaun Murphy, The Good Doctor

Photo credit: David Bukach

You'll look like you walked straight out of St. Bonaventure Hospital in this outfit that pays homage to The Good Doctor. Hopefully you're not on call during the Halloween party!

George Costanza and Jerry Seinfeld, Seinfeld

Photo credit: Getty Images

It's been 20+ years since Seinfeld aired its final episode, but these two will always be an iconic TV show character duo. If you have two more pals that need a costume, they can go as Elaine Benes and Cosmo Kramer.

Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon

Photo credit: Monty Brinton

How dapper is this outfit? Your son will look absolutely adorable!

You Might Also Like