The 20 best Sunday lunch and dinner recipes

Whether you feast with friends or finish the week with a bowl of comfort, Sunday cooking – and eating – is pure pleasure. We’ve come a long way since our parents’ roasts. Debora Robertson serves whole sea bass, Melissa Thompson anoints lamb with tamarind, and Georgina Hayden’s pork shoulder has the crispiest crackling I’ve ever seen. Georgia Levy’s salade niçoise is a brighter, lighter lunch, while Nigella Lawson’s chicken noodles should ease any Sunday-night blues. To end the week on a sweet note, try Nigel Slater’s steamed chocolate pudding, or Catherine Phipps’s blood orange and rhubarb meringue pie.

Squash potatoes into a flat pancake to give a buttery Sunday lunch of dreams

Pair this versatile onion sauce with roasts or pizzas, and add rosemary or sage to the flatbread

This zingy, herby dish looks wonderful when it’s brought to the table

Marinated wok-bronzed chicken completes this noodle soup

Simple and pretty heavenly – the perfect antidote to the Sunday-night blues

Here, tamarind’s tanginess excites the lamb to make a deliciously sticky dish

Inject some extra flashiness into this traditional dish with a preposterously delicious anchovy-laced sauce

Combine a spicy soup with a sandwich that features the best-ever toastie cheese

The perfect Sunday lasagne that’s quick and healthy too

Smoked fish, mussels and potato combine to create a memory-laden dish

A low-maintenance roast that’s brilliantly versatile

Nigel Slater’s cauliflower cheese pie recipe. Photograph: Jonathan Lovekin/The Observer

Richly flavoured, this savoury pie is warming and comforting

A flavoursome Sunday-night supper – vary the mushrooms according to the season

An extravagant starter or main course for a special occasion

A brightening dish that has the added tang of preserved lemon and lime

Make the humble cauliflower the star with a luxuriously spiced peanut puree

A pudding where crunchy-topped croissants soak up warm, saffron-infused custard

Buttery shortcrust pastry combines with a curd-like filling

Amplify the flavour of blueberries with tangy lime and warming ginger

Nigel Slater’s steamed chocolate pudding, praline and spiced cream recipe. Photograph: Jonathan Lovekin/The Observer

The crunchy, sweet, nut brittle makes an irresistible combination with chocolate and a warmly spiced cream