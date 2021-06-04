Don't waste hours wandering aimlessly at the store—get your furniture online like it's 2019.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Shopping for furniture online is hard. Not only do you have to look up the dimensions of the product and measure your space to make sure it fits, but you don’t always know exactly what you’re getting just by looking at a picture. Then your dream decor comes out of the packing, and maybe it's not the right size or color—or worse, it shows up damaged from the ride.

Admittedly, it's much more convenient to browse through pages of couches than wandering through a showroom, which is why shopping for furniture online is so appealing. It's also nice to have something arrive right at your doorstep—even if you have to build it yourself later. You just have to be smart about how you shop.

As expert shoppers, we decided to narrow down some of the best places to buy furniture online so you can skip right to the top options. We looked for sites that have a wide selection of furniture at a variety of price points, which means you can find something perfect no matter your style and budget. We also sought out places with good customer service and return policies and those that are filled with active reviewers who can help you learn more about what you’re actually getting into.

Here are the 20 best places to buy furniture online:

1. Wayfair

You can really find anything you need at Wayfair or its sister brands.

Our favorite piece right now: Leamont 5-Piece Solid Wood Dining Set—$559.99

Reviews: 3,891

Average Rating: 4.6 stars

Wayfair really has just what you need. With hundreds and hundreds of options for everything from barstools to rugs to patio chairs to home decor, you can find pretty much whatever you're looking for at a reasonable price. The online store typically has some sort of sale going on every day too, so if you keep an eye out you can save even more on something you were going to buy anyway. From personal experience, Wayfair's quality can be a little unpredictable sometimes, BUT they have excellent customer service and will fully refund you if anything you buy goes missing, arrives damaged, or even just is not what you expected.

Story continues

If Wayfair doesn’t suit your style, you can also browse through its three sister brands, Joss & Main, Birch Lane, and AllModern.

Shop furniture at Wayfair

2. Houzz

Get access to furniture and industry professionals at this online-only shop

Our favorite piece right now: GDF Studio Classon Glass Rectangle Coffee Table—$180

Reviews: 149

Average Rating: 4.8 stars

This online-only home store makes it easy to shop through categories like modern, farmhouse, or beach. With a ton of model rooms, you might even find inspiration for your next home reno while browsing Houzz. The site often has sales on varying categories and free shipping events, so you can easily save even more on everything from bathrooms to kitchen products. You do need to make an account to shop at Houzz, but it’s free and will give you emails catered to your style preferences as well as access to a database of industry professionals like contractors and designers.

Shop furniture at Houzz

3. Amazon

Yes. You can buy furniture on Amazon, too.

Our favorite piece right now: Rivet Aiden Tufted Mid-Century Velvet Bench Seat Sofa—$899

Reviews: 977

Average Rating: 4.5 stars

You already buy your kitchen gadgets, your electronics, and even your plants at Amazon, but you can also order from a robust selection of furniture there, too. There’s a variety of third-party sellers within the furniture shop, but Amazon also has two exclusive brands: the farmhouse-inspired Stone & Beam and the more modern Rivet. Plus, with free 2-day shipping with Amazon Prime, you can upgrade your home faster than ever.

Shop furniture at Amazon

4. Walmart

Your guests won't believe this came from Walmart.

Our favorite piece right now: Better Homes & Gardens Oxford Square TV Stand—$149

Reviews: 1,437

Average Rating: 4 stars

This big box store may be the place where you purchased a cheap futon for your dorm room in college, but Walmart also has a chic, modern furniture line appropriated named MoDRN alongside other stylish options. These pieces have more of a Scandinavian, industrial vibe that you don’t typically see at Walmart. In fact, they are only available online, but you can still browse for more affordable options on Walmart’s site, too. One thing to note: Walmart is filled with third-party sellers that aren't as reliable as ordering directly from the big box store, so double-check reviews and sellers before you buy.

Shop furniture at Walmart

5. Anthropologie

Who wouldn't want a posh velvet chair?

37

Average Rating: 4.7 stars

Most of the selection of the Anthropologie Home Store has a luxe, yet quirky vibe. So if you already love their clothing, you’ll probably obsess over their furniture too. The furniture is a little more pricey here, so if you're on a budget, we recommend getting the affordable Capri Blue Candle and pretending you’re inside the store.

Shop furniture at Anthropologie

6. Ikea

Ikea is known for it's sneaky storage and great prices.

45

Average Rating: 4.6 stars

Half the fun of Ikea is going to the store and pretending you live in one of the model rooms. But if you can’t make it to a store, you can still order their buildable furniture online. After browsing their extensive catalog and measuring your room for the perfect fit, you can have the classic Scandinavian furniture shipped right to your door.

Shop furniture at Ikea

7. West Elm

Timeless dining pieces can be found at West Elm.

N/A

Average Rating: N/A

As a household name in furniture, it’s no surprise that West Elm made this list. It’s on the pricier side compared to the other top furniture stores, but with high prices comes high quality. Most of the furniture has a modern feel—combine that with incredible quality and you’ll have timeless pieces that will last for years to come.

Shop furniture at West Elm

8. Target

Shop exclusive furniture brands and tchotchkes at your neighborhood Target (or online!).

Our favorite piece right now: Opalhouse Touraco Dresser—$270

Reviews: 190

Average Rating: 4.3 stars

Target is a favorite for shopping for extra storage and home decor items, there's even more furniture shopping to do online. Target is filled with exclusive furniture brands including the modern Project62, the farmhouse Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, and the oh-so-chic Opalhouse. You can shop every style online and pick it up in-store if you’re worried about delivery, but also don’t want to risk entering Target and spending even more money.

Shop furniture at Target

9. Hayneedle

Find the largest selection of outdoor furniture at Hayneedle.

Our favorite piece right now: Beecham Swing Co. Oak Diamondback Porch Swing—$115.60

Reviews: 173

Average Rating: 4.2 stars

Part of the Walmart family, Hayneedle is an online-only furniture destination. It has the largest selection of outdoor living furniture, but you can also shop curated galleries and a robust selection of furniture for bedrooms, dining rooms, kids' rooms, and more.

Shop furniture at Hayneedle

10. One Kings Lane

This furniture store is definitely worth the splurge.

Our favorite piece right now: Nancy Side Table—$295

Reviews: N/A

Average Rating: N/A

When you’re ready to invest in luxury furniture, head to One Kings Lane. This selection may be on the pricier side, but the site does offer free shipping. Need some help deciding what to buy? You can meet for an in-person design consultation if you're in the New York City area or if that's too far a trip, you can use its online and over-the-phone styling services too.

Shop furniture at One Kings Lane

11. Overstock

Find great prices on "overstocked" furniture and new items at Overstock.

Our favorite piece right now: Carbon Loft Owen Rolling Kitchen Island—$170.42

Reviews: 132

Average Rating: 4.3 stars

Overstock is known for quality, yet affordable furniture because it sells a variety of surplus merchandise as well as new items. It’s basically an online Home Goods. The site makes it easy to shop by style, category, or room, so you can find exactly what you’re looking for or just browse around for a while.

Shop furniture at Overstock

12. The Home Depot

Upgrade your entryway with a piece surprisingly from Home Depot.

Our favorite piece right now: Royce Polar White 79.25" Hall Tree—$1,373.75

Reviews: 420

Average Rating: 4.5 stars

Looking to completely remodel a room? The Home Depot is your place. While you’re heading to the site to order new paint or light fixtures, you might as well browse through its selection of furniture that’s both affordable and stylish to do all your home renovation and redecorating at one place. We've tried ordering high-end furniture from the home improvement store and found that they looked identical to the picture and were durable.

Shop furniture at The Home Depot

13. Article

This online-only store is filled with gorgeous, contemporary furniture.

Our favorite piece right now: Mara Walnut Coffee Table—$299

Reviews: 902

Average Rating: 4.6 stars

This online-only store offers a ton of contemporary pieces at pretty reasonable prices. Article has everything from leather sofas to marble coffee tables to velvet chairs with a look and quality that will last for years. It even offers free shipping on orders over $999.

Shop furniture at Article

14. Burrow

It's easy to customize your couch with Burrow.

Our favorite piece right now: Range 2-Piece Sofa—$995

Reviews: N/A

Average Rating: N/A

Burrow has dubbed itself the “Casper of Couches” with affordable, customizable mid-century modern furniture. You can pick up a single armchair or go big with a king-size sofa, and the retailer also sells tables, rugs, storage pieces, and more. Burrow promises that its furniture will ship in one week and can be assembled in just 10 minutes—which is much easier than dealing with Ikea instructions and counting out screws.

Shop furniture at Burrow

15. Cost Plus World Market

Get styles from around the world at this store.

Our favorite piece right now: Bi Cast Leather Tyler Molded Chair, Set Of 2—$399.98

Reviews: 74

Average Rating: 4.3 stars

You can feel like you’ve traveled the world with World Market’s eclectic selection that feels like it came from bartering while abroad—though it definitely did not. From furniture to rugs to paintings, the stuff featured is pretty inexpensive, and you can easily shop from its model rooms online.

Shop furniture at Cost Plus World Market

16. Pier 1 Imports

Find the same great furniture at Pier 1 while online shopping.

Our favorite piece right now: Live Edge 1 Drawer Wood Writing Desk—$449.95

Reviews: N/A

Average Rating: N/A

Perhaps best known for its seasonal tchotchkes, Pier 1 also has a huge selection of furniture. You can find cheaper pieces for a quick upgrade, or more expensive items you’ll want to keep in your home for ages. It also has frequent sales, so you can save even more if you're patient and strategic.

Shop furniture at Pier 1 Imports

17. Apt2B

This room screams luxury apartment living.

Our favorite piece right now: Aiken Dresser—$1,485.80

Reviews: 1

Average Rating: 4 stars

Apt2B is your destination for luxe apartment living. With a huge selection of couches and sofas (some that are surprisingly affordable), you’ll want to fill your entire apartment with these luxury goods. And if you search through its outlet section, you can find discounts up to 50% off.

Shop furniture at Apt2B

18. Bed Bath & Beyond

Reminder: You can save 20% on furniture and more with the Bed Bath & Beyond membership program.

Our favorite piece right now: Simpli Home Kingsley Faux Leather Storage Bench—$154.99

Reviews: 6

Average Rating: 5 stars

Most people think of Bed Bath & Beyond as their one-stop shop for dorm room and apartment essentials. But there’s actually a huge selection of stylish and affordable furniture that would look great in any home. If you become a Bed Bath & Beyond loyalty program member, you can get 20% off every purchase you make, meaning you can save more on both furniture and other household essentials.

Shop furniture at Bed Bath & Beyond

19. CB2

Get the "hipper" versions of the furniture you already love at Crate & Barrel.

Our favorite piece right now: Wool Wrap Natural Pouf—$129

Reviews: 119

Average Rating: 4 stars

CB2 is Crate & Barrel’s more chic, hip little sibling filled with furniture that would look trendy in any apartment. Although many of these items are on the luxury side of things, you can still find some items for under $200. But with fewer brick and mortar stores than Crate & Barrel, your best bet is shopping online for CB2 products.

Shop furniture at CB2

20. Dot & Bo

Shop fun collections that will match your style and budget.

Our favorite piece right now: Faux Marble Top Black Metal 5-piece Casual Dining Set—$313.95

Reviews: N/A

Average Rating: N/A

Filled with quirky collections like “The Modern Brownstone” and “Farmhouse on a Dime,” Dot & Bo matches both your style and your budget. If you’re looking to save even more on your next piece of furniture, check out its huge sale section.

Shop furniture at Dot & Bo

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest, deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The 20 best places to buy furniture online: Wayfair, Houzz, Target, and more