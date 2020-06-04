The 20 Best Gifts for Grandpa This Father’s Day

He’s the best babysitter in the world, the one with all the jokes and the best advice. Let’s hear it for the OG father figure with these 20 Father’s Day gifts that grandpa is sure to gush over (IRL or virtually) for months to come.

1. Microsoft Surface Headphones 2

Not only can you control the noise cancelling level on these new headphones, but you can also adjust the volume by simply twisting the earpiece. Plus, the over-ear portion acts as a track pad that allow you to pause, play, swipe to the next song or go back a song with specific touch commands. That’s not all: Grandpa can use his favorite Amazon Alexa commands to do all of the above.

Buy It ($250)

2. Nespresso Aeroccino 3 Milk Frother

If he can’t stop talking about the daily cappuccinos he drank when he vacationed in Italy three years ago, he’d put a milk frother to good use. This at-home coffee tool works like a charm to whip dairy or non-dairy milks into frothy perfection.

Buy It ($100)

3. Sun Basket Meal Delivery

He’d enjoy this weekly meal delivery kit during normal times, but he’ll especially enjoy it when frequent trips to the grocery store aren’t in the cards. Order yourself the same meals and cook together over FaceTime.

Buy It

4. Minnetonka Suede Moccasin

He won’t admit it, but you know his current slippers need an upgrade. These cozy moccasins will keep him comfy and his feet supported while walking around indoors.

Buy It ($55)

5. Therapedic Reversible 16 lb. Medium Weighted Blanket

Weighted blankets can reduce anxiety and calm nerves, which is especially helpful during times like these.

Buy It ($120)

6. Workman Calendars 365 Days of Amazing Trivia! Page-A-Day Calendar 2020

Gramps is already full of interesting facts, but this peel-away trivia calendar will give him more random tidbits to call you about.

$20 at Amazon

7. Resteck Massager for Neck and Back with Heat

His weekly massages are off the table for a little while longer, but this highly rated neck and back massager will melt away tension and soothe sore muscles just the same. Plus, he doesn’t even have to make an appointment (or leave his house).

$60 at Amazon

8. YouRockMySocksCo. Grandpa Is Resting His Eyes

The most common uttered by Grampa, now on his favorite pair of socks.

Buy It ($15)

9. "How to Babysit a Grandpa" Book by Jean Reagan

Gift this book to Pop and then set up a Zoom story time for him to read it to the kids. It just might become everyone’s new favorite bedtime tradition.

Buy It ($18)

10. AeroGarden Harvest with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit

If your Nonno has the greenest thumb in the family, this indoor hydroponic garden will give him some seedlings to look after without risking the backache that comes with outdoor pruning.

Buy It ($100)

11. Facebook 10-Inch Portal with Alexa (Set of 2)

One for him and one for you. This duo of Facebook Portals will help you to stay connected because it’s easy to use for video calls (so you don’t have to spend hours setting Granddad up with Zoom).

Buy It ($358; $308)

12. Chatbooks Best Grandpa Ever Fill-In-the-Blank Photo Book

Personalize this photobook with pictures of the kids, then let them write their favorite things about him. Laughs and “awws,” coming right up.

Buy It (From $12)

13. Wonderful Wine Co. Clean Wine Delivery

Grandpa’s much better at watching his diet these days, but he still loves a glass of red with Sunday supper. So, introduce him to this new, clean wine from the makers of Winc that’s low-sugar, low-sulfite and all-natural.

Buy It (From $60)

14. Bose Frames Alto Medium/Large 52mm Audio Sunglasses

For the coolest grandpa on the block. These retro wayfarer frames do so much more than block out the sun’s rays. They feature built-in Bose technology so he can listen to music or podcasts and take calls discreetly without using actual headphones (it’s especially ideal if he’s wearing hearing aids).

Buy It ($199)

15. The Art of Shaving After-Shave Balm

We know the importance of a good skincare regimen, but Pop-Pop hasn’t learned the art of self-care just yet. This after-shave-moisturizer duo kills two birds with one stone to ease him into a one-step routine he can most definitely handle.

Buy It ($50)

16. Patagonia Classic Retro-X Windproof Vest

He’d never admit to being chilly in his 65-degree air-conditioned home, but you know better. This cozy vest will keep him just warm enough through fall.

Buy It ($149)

17. “Letters to My Grandparent: Write Now. Read Later. Treasure Forever.” By Lea Redmond

He appreciates the daily texts from the kids, but he’ll agree that these handwritten notes (with specific open dates) are so much more sentimental. Just fill out all 12 and give him this book with strict instructions to open just one a month.

$12 at Amazon

18. Crosley Radio Voyager Turntable

He’ll want to put his impressive record collection to good use with this vintage-inspired record player. It’s compatible with 33 1/3, 45 and 78 RPM records, plus features Bluetooth and radio capabilities for a touch of modern technology.

Buy It ($90)

19. Milk Bar the Little Somethings Gift Set

If he’s never had a treat from Milk Bar, now’s the time to introduce him to this NYC-famous bakery. This gift set features six assorted cookies, world-famous birthday truffles and chocolate birthday truffles for the perfect starter pack.

Buy It ($65)

20. ‘101 So Bad, They're Good Dad Jokes’ by Elias Hill

He might be the king of dad jokes, but we can guarantee that there’s a few in here that he hasn’t already committed to memory.

$6 at Amazon

