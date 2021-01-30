The 20 best films to watch on UK TV today: Saturday, 30 January, 2021
Choose from addictive dramas, forgotten Francis Ford Coppolas and nostalgic wonders as TopFilmTip brings you the best films on TV for Saturday, 30 January.
Never has a mission to the pub been so hard fought, the beers so deserved, so rightly won and satisfyingly savoured Ice Cold in Alex 11:45am Sony Movies Action
Nine years after family is broken, each face unique emotional complexities on discovery of their kidnapped son The Deep End of the Ocean 12:20pm 5 Star
Appalling plunderer and r/evolutionary thinker vie for delicious dodo: prize pursuing fun The Pirates! In an Adventure With Scientists 2:00pm SyFy
Women of all walks and ages find familial sisterhood around southern salon in tear-jerking, wry-witted, barbed comedy Steel Magnolias 2:30pm 5 Star
Heart eating witches, ghosts and greedy royalists jostle for power over a beautiful star in unconventional romantic fantasy Stardust 3:50pm Film 4
Scorned by fellow Scottish islanders after fatal maritime accident, misfit fisherman searches for lost brethren For Those in Peril 4:10pm Talking Pictures
Four friends brave brutal bullies and vomitus vengeance tale on search for dead body in fully realised, nostalgic wonder Stand by Me 4:55pm 5 Star
Monument demolishing alien's invasion fails due to punchy pilot, quippy shareware scientist and awful firewalls Independence Day 6:20pm Channel 4
Indian curry connoisseur / fine French food feud evolves from rivalry to revelry in feast for the senses The Hundred-Foot Journey 6:35pm 5 Star
Magizoologist become embroiled in magical operation to derail malevolent magicians maniacal plot to install mage-supremacist reich upon muggles Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald 8:00pm ITV2
Medieval witchfinders become subjects of inquisition by blasphemous villagers in disembowelling, throat slitting horror Black Death 9:00pm Horror Channel
Exploding gum, marvelous masks, trains Vs helicopters and comically incongruous email in Tom Cruise and Brian De Palma's Mission: Impossible 9:00pm Sky 1
Hardy sword-fishermen foolishly brave the faceless malevolence of a furious ocean in rogue wave smashing true story The Perfect Storm 9:00pm Paramount Network
Regenerating degenerate battles to save soul of prison walleting boy in anarchic chaos of his own misadventure: wholly hilarious X-force fun Deadpool 2 9:00pm Channel 4
Bound by their fractious love, father and son fight for survival against scowling face of addiction's tempest. Wholly authentic and affecting tour de force drama Beautiful Boy 10:00pm BBC Two
Mysterious man courts the affection of New York’s elite whilst hiding his real motives, top marmite period drama The Great Gatsby (1974) 11:10pm Talking Pictures TV
Titty twisting, genital gunning, vampire band playing, holy-water-condom-bomb-face-melting horror comedy fun From Dusk Till Dawn 11:35pm Paramount Network
Astral projecting parents pursue comatose kid Further from ceiling squatting crimson faced demon in haunted house horror Insidious 11:45pm 5 Star
Tormented by consequences of his work, master surveiller falls into troubling quandary in aurally intense Francis Ford Coppola thriller The Conversation 11:55pm BBC Two
Fiercely intense man rides boiling froth of hate and hurt, love and lust as he clashes with convention: countercultural classic Look Back in Anger 1:45am BBC Two
