It's time to take the little ones to the digital equivalent of the Magic Kingdom with some of the best family movies on Disney+. If corralling the kids feels like a circus, then finding the right film to keep the entire family entertained is like walking a tightrope. But with this list, parents can keep their balance (and sanity) while choosing the perfect feature for viewers of every age.

From daring princesses to resilient Olympians and enough talking animals to give George Orwell a run for his money, here are the 20 best family movies on Disney+ right now.

<i>101 Dalmatians</i> (1961)

Newlyweds Roger and Anita are thrilled to discover their dalmations, Pongo and Perdita, are expecting a litter of 15 puppies. The buzz draws the attention of Cruella de Vil, a vicious and wealthy fashion designer who's always looking for new animal furs. But when the couple refuses to sell her the dogs, she launches a vengeful campaign to capture her quarry.

With a slew of remakes and sequels to its name, 101 Dalmatians is a Disney institution that demands the attention of casual and die-hard fans of the Magic Kingdom. What better place to start than the original entry?

Where to watch 101 Dalmatians: Disney+

Director: Wolfgang Reitherman, Hamilton Luske, Clyde Geronimi

Cast: Rod Taylor, J. Pat O'Malley, Ben Wright, Betty Lou Gerson, Martha Wentworth, David Frankham

ONE HUNDRED AND ONE DALMATIANS, (aka 101 DALMATIANS), Perdita, Pongo, dalmatian puppies, 1961

<i>Beauty and the Beast</i> (1991)

Belle is a brainy beauty from a small village who desires a life beyond the provincial domesticity that's expected of young women. When a horrific man-beast abducts her father, she bargains with the monster to take his place. As Belle settles into the Beast's palatial castle — filled with a friendly staff of anthropomorphic furniture and glassware — she discovers that her captor and his servants owe their present state to a cruel curse. If the master can give and receive true love from another, the spell will be lifted, but his irascible nature makes this quite the challenge.

Beauty and the Beast is arguably the crown jewel of Disney's golden age circa the late '80s and early '90s. Fun fact: this movie was so well-received that it became the first animated film to earn a Best Picture Oscar nomination.

Where to watch Beauty and the Beast: Disney+

EW grade: B (read the review)

Director: Gary Trousdale, Kirk Wise

Cast: Paige O'Hara, Robby Benson, Jerry Orbach, Richard White, Angela Lansbury, David Ogden Stiers, Rex Everhart

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, l-r: Belle (voice: Paige O'Hara), Beast (voice: Robby Benson) in 2012 3D re-release, 1991,

<i>Big</i> (1988)

Josh Baskin can't catch a break. All our diminutive 12 year old protagonist wants is to be "big," and after plugging a quarter into a creepy fortune-telling machine, his dream comes true. The following morning, Josh doesn't only wake up in a larger body but a significantly older one as well (that of Tom Hanks). The transformation thrusts him headfirst into the insanity of adulthood, sending the naive pre-teen on a literal coming-of-age journey that emphasizes the old maxim: Be careful what you wish for.

Revisiting director Penny Marshall's whimsical classic will be a treat for parents, but Big's true genius is how it allows children to vicariously live out the universal fantasy of becoming a grown-up. Plus, Hanks and costar Elizabeth Perkins' powerhouse performances bolster the film's fantastical plot with a healthy dose of believability.

Where to watch Big: Disney+

Director: Penny Marshall

Cast: Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Perkins, John Heard, Robert Loggia

Robert Loggia and Tom Hanks in 'Big'

<i>Coco</i> (2017)

This modern Pixar classic boasts a dazzling aesthetic, complete with skeletal characters that are never too spooky for younger children. Our young hero, Miguel, loves two things: music and his family. Unfortunately for him, the former is banned in his home, and his grandmother breaks his guitar after discovering his passion for the forbidden art. Distraught over the incident, Miguel visits the grave of his favorite musician, Ernesto De La Cruz, on the Day of the Dead. After strumming Ernesto's guitar, Miguel ventures into the Land of the Dead, where he learns the truth about his dearly departed relatives.

Coco's breathtaking character designs are the primary stand out in this affecting, mystical romp while honoring the traditional iconography of Mexican culture.

Where to watch Coco: Disney+

EW grade: B+ (read the review)

Director: Lee Unkrich

Cast: Anthony Gonzalez, Gael Garcia Bernal, Benjamin Bratt, Alanna Ubach, Renée Victor, Edward James Olmos, Ana Ofelia Murguía

COCO, Miguel (voice: Anthony Gonzalez), 2017.

<i>Cool Runnings</i> (1993)

Following his failure to qualify for the 100-meter race at the 1988 Summer Olympic Games, Jamaican sprinter Derice Bannock (Leon Robinson) scrambles to find a new path toward athletic glory. In a desperate attempt to keep his dream alive, Bannock tries to build Jamaica's first Olympic bobsled team — despite the country's year-long tropical climate. To help bring his vision to fruition, Bannock enlists the aid of former bobsled champion Irving Blitzer (John Candy), who tarnished his reputation by cheating years prior. The two then begin to recruit a ragtag team of misfits as they all try to make history and a name for themselves. With a breezy 98-minute runtime, Cool Runnings possesses a surprising emotional depth that balances perfectly with its humor and charm.

Where to watch Cool Runnings: Disney+

Director: Jon Turteltaub

Cast: John Candy, Leon Robinson, Doug E. Doug, Malik Yoba, Rawle D. Lewis

COOL RUNNINGS, Malik Yoba, Leon, Doug E. Doug, Rawle D. Lewis, 1993, (c)Buena Vista Pictures/courtes

<i>The Emperor's New Groove</i> (2000)

Emperor Kuzco (David Spade) is an arrogant narcissist who is utterly oblivious to reality outside his lavish castle. Hoping to usurp him from the throne, Kuzco's advisor, Yzma (Eartha Kitt), cooks up a plot to poison the puerile figurehead. However, her lovable lunkhead of a servant, Kronk (Patrick Warburton), gives the emperor the wrong vial of poison and turns him into a llama. After narrowly avoiding the assassination attempt, Kuzco befriends one of his subjects, Pacha (John Goodman), who aims to aid the fallen royal in regaining his humanity while simultaneously teaching him some humility.

Where to watch The Emperor's New Groove: Disney+

EW grade: N/A (read the review)

Director: Mark Dindal

Cast: David Spade, John Goodman, Eartha Kitt, Patrick Warburton, Wendie Malik

THE EMPEROR'S NEW GROOVE, Emperor Kuzco, Kronk, Yzma, 2000

<i>Enchanted</i> (2007)

Giselle (Amy Adams) is the quintessential animated maiden, with a song in her heart and true love on her mind. As she starts to approach her highly coveted "happily ever after" with the dashing Prince Edward (James Marsden), the tyrannical Queen Narissa (Susan Sarandon) sends the princess from the two-dimensional land of Andalasia to the real world of New York City. After befriending her polar opposite in a divorce lawyer (Patrick Dempsey), Giselle begins to adapt to the big city lifestyle — until her friends from home come to call.

21st-century Disney films with a metatextual lens on the studio's own classics have become a subgenre of their own, but few do it as saliently as Enchanted. This movie is required viewing for anyone who knows their princess mythos inside and out.

Where to watch Enchanted: Disney+

EW grade: A (read the review)

Director: Kevin Lima

Cast: Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, Idina Menzel, Susan Sarandon, Rachel Covey, Timothy Spall

ENCHANTED, Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, 2007. ©Buena Vista Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

<i>Guardians of the Galaxy</i> (2014)

Peter "Star-Lord" Quill (Chris Pratt) is a fast-talking, slightly dim-witted intergalactic thief who ends up in a brutal space prison after swiping a valuable alien artifact. Inside the facility, Quill meets and (reluctantly befriends) an oddball crew of fellow inmates, including the enigmatic Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), who is regarded as the deadliest woman in the galaxy. With his new friends in tow, our anti-hero escapes the faciliy and uncovers a nefarious plot that threatens the entire universe. As it turns out, Quill & Co. are the only ones who can intervene. What can possibly go wrong?

Although interwoven into Marvel's massive 23-film "Infinity Saga," James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy is so effortlessly artful that it succeeds as a stand-alone story. To echo the sentiment of our critic, "The film's a giddily subversive space opera that runs on self-aware smart-assery."

Where to watch Guardians of the Galaxy: Disney+

EW grade: A- (read the review)

Director: James Gunn

Cast: Chris Pratt, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Lee Pace, Michael Rooker, Glenn Close, Karen Gillan

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY, from left: Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Rocket (voice: Bradley Cooper), Zoe Saldana, Groot (voice: Vin Diesel), 2014.

<i>The Incredibles</i> (2004)

The Incredibles is the perfect antidote for audiences that have grown numb to the constant bombardment of superhero cinema. Bob Parr (Craig T. Nelson) is a suburban father of three who lives in the shadow of his former career as the uber-strong Mr. Incredible. To satiate his hunger for the glory days, Bob begins moonlighting as a vigilante, much to the chagrin of his wife and fellow retired "Super," Helen, a.k.a. "Elastigirl" (Holly Hunter). However, when Bob overestimates his abilities and bites off a little more than he can chew on a secret mission, his other half has to come out of retirement to save him with their children in tow.

The Incredibles is often considered to be the best Pixar movie ever created, which, considering the studio's almost unassailable reputation, should count for a lot.

Where to watch The Incredibles: Disney+

EW grade: A (read the review)

Director: Brad Bird

Cast: Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Samuel L. Jackson, Jason Lee, Sarah Vowell, Spencer Fox

THE INCREDIBLES, Dash, Violet, Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl, 2004

<i>Mary Poppins</i> (1964)

The aptly named Mr. Banks is a successful and, by extension, extremely busy banker from London who desperately requires a new nanny to supervise his two imaginative children. While father yearns for an authoritative caretaker, his kin, Michael and Jane, have their own qualifications for the perfect guardian. Enter Mary Poppins (Julie Andrews), an angelic young woman with a carefree nature who uses her magical powers and cheerful disposition to help unite the Banks family.

Mary Poppins is as iconic as Disney movies get, and while its "dated" special effects may not sit well with children raised on contemporary media, the film's stellar soundtrack, performances, and timeless plot will more than compensate for any perceived shortcomings.

Where to watch Mary Poppins: Disney+

Director: Robert Stevenson

Cast: Julie Andrews, Dick Van Dyke, Glynis Johns, David Tomlinson, Karen Dotrice, Hermione Baddeley, Matthew Garber, Arthur Treacher

MARY POPPINS, Julie Andrews, Dick Van Dyke, 1964

<i>Miracle</i> (2004)

Rolling into the 1980 Winter Olympics, the Soviet ice hockey team seemed invincibile after snagging four consecutive gold medals. Looking to help America secure a victory against its Cold War rival, coach Herb Brooks (Kurt Russell) begins to employ a fresh approach to come out on top. After quelling the various egos on the team, Brooks is able to galvanize his players toward an impossible goal while embarking on one of the most memorable and miraculous wins in the game's history.

Sports movies based on true stories are a dime a dozen, but Russell's enthralling performance as the inspirational Brooks helps art imitate life, as the actor's skills rally his costars to success.

Where to watch Miracle: Disney+

EW grade: B (read the review)

Director: Gavin O'Connor

Cast: Kurt Russell, Noah Emmerich, Patricia Clarkson

MIRACLE, Kurt Russell, 2004

<i>Mulan</i> (1998)

As the Huns begin their incursion into China, the government institutes a draft requiring at least one male resident in every home to enlist for military service. As the lone man of the house, the aging and disabled father of Fa Mulan (Ming-Na Wen) begins to prepare himself for the war effort. Fearful of his chances of survival in war, Mulan disguises herself as a boy and joins the army on his behalf. To aid in her quest, Mulan's ancestors grant her a family guardian in the form of a talkative dragon named Mushu (Eddie Murphy).

Although Mulan is replete with stellar performances and gorgeous 2-D animation, the film's iconic soundtrack is truly the star of this show.

Where to watch Mulan: Disney+

EW grade: B+ (read the review)

Director: Barry Cook, Tony Bancroft

Cast: Ming-Na Wen, Eddie Murphy, B.D. Wong, Pat Morita, George Takei, Miguel Ferrer, June Foray, James Hong

MULAN, Cri-kee, Mushu, Mulan , Khan, 1998

<i>The Muppet Movie</i> (1979)

A chance encounter with a talent agent inspires Kermit the Frog to try his hand at a music career and embark on a road trip to Hollywood. During his journey across the country, he meets a plethora of like-minded Muppets, including franchise favorites like Fozzy Bear, Gonzo, Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, and the group's unhinged drummer, Animal, who eventually join the affable amphibian on his quest for fame and fortune. Meanwhile, a conniving restaurateur, Doc Hopper, intends to make Kermit the mascot for his fried frog legs franchise by any means necessary.

It's hard to slot any Muppet movie above another, as the film franchise is replete with many classics, but 1979's The Muppet Movie isn't just another entertaining entry; it's also a satisfying origin story.

Where to watch The Muppet Movie: Disney+

EW grade: B+ (read the review)

Director: James Frawley

Cast: Jim Henson, Frank Oz, Jerry Nelson, Richard Hunt, Charles Durning, Dave Goelz

THE MUPPET MOVIE, Kermit the Frog, The Great Gonzo, chicken, Fozzie Bear, 1979

<i>Night at the Museum</i> (2006)

For Larry Daley (Ben Stiller), life is at a stand still. In addition to a recent divorce, he struggles to find stable employment but soon lands a security gig with the Museum of Natural History. Initially, the job appears to be a cakewalk until Daley discovers a peculiar secret: The artifacts within the exhibits come to life once the sun goes down. The situation immediately spirals out of control, but Daley receives a hand from President Teddy Roosevelt (Robin Williams).

When it comes to unforgettable cameos, one would be hard-pressed to find a family film with a roster as stacked as Night at the Museum. From Owen Wilson and Steve Coogan to Paul Rudd and Rami Malek, this Disney movie could be preserved at the Smithsonian.

Where to watch Night at the Museum: Disney+

Director: Shawn Levy

Cast: Ben Stiller, Robin Williams, Carla Gugino, Dick Van Dyke, Bill Cobbs, Mickey Rooney

NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM, Ben Stiller, Robin Williams as Theodore Roosevelt, 2006.

<i>The Nightmare Before Christmas</i> (1993)

Jack Skellington (Christopher Sarandon) is one of the most beloved citizens in the delightfully spooky Halloween Town, populated by every conceivable ghoul and monster imaginable. Although Jack serves as the spokesperson for their elaborate festivities, he begins to feel disillusioned by the monotonous nature of the seasonal celebrations. During a walk through the forest, the sad skeleton finds portals to several other holiday-inspired lands embedded in the trees. Inspired by the discovery, Jack uses his stature within the community to spearhead Halloween Town in its first Christmas celebration — but things soon take a grim turn.

Tim Burton's undeniable classic The Nightmare Before Christmas is still considered the gold standard in the world of stop-motion animation, thanks to the work of the film's incomparable director, Henry Selick. And even though the movie combines two of the most popular holidays, it remains irrespective no matter the time of year.

Where to watch The Nightmare Before Christmas: Disney+

Director: Henry Selick

Cast: Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon, Catherine O'Hara, Paul Reubens, William Hickey, Glenn Shadix, Ken Page

On the set of The Nightmare Before Christmas, a stop motion musical fantasy film written and produced by Tim Burton and directed by Henry Selick.

<i>Ratatouille</i> (2007)

Remy (Patton Oswalt) dreams of becoming the world's next great chef like his hero, Auguste Gusteau (Brad Garrett). Luckily, he lives in Paris, one of the best culinary cities on the planet. However, Remy is also a rat, which makes his goal of working in a kitchen next to impossible. As he comes to terms with his limitations, the rodent learns that he can puppeteer the limbs of a sympathetic human named Alfredo Linguini (Lou Romano) by pulling his hair. Safely concealed under the cook's hat, Remy starts to live his dream while trying not to spill the beans about their big secret.

Ratatouille is brilliantly paced and stuffed to the brim with enough levity and pathos to satiate the most jaded film critic. Plus, the ending will leave audiences wondering who started cutting onions.

Where to watch Ratatouille: Disney+

EW grade: A (read the review)

Director: Brad Bird

Cast: Patton Oswalt, Ian Holm, Brad Garrett, Lou Romano, Peter O'Toole, Janeane Garofalo, Will Arnett, Brian Dennehy

RATATOUILLE, Remy (left, voice: Patton Oswalt), 2007.

<i>Sleeping Beauty</i> (1959)

Cursed as an infant by the evil Maleficent, Princess Aurora has spent a large portion of her life in hiding to avoid the dark magic designed to end her life. On her 16th birthday, the day fated to initiate the curse, the sorceress discovers Aurora's safehouse in the woods and lures the young girl into a tower where she succumbs to the enchantment. Fortunately, the beauty's trio of fairy godmothers altered the curse, causing the innocent princess to only fall asleep until her true love's kiss awakes her.

Sleeping Beauty has grown increasingly relevant in the Disney catalog over the years, as Maleficent's series of spinoff films have made the villain a household name. By revisiting the original, younger fans can watch the dark fairy in all of her maniacal glory while gaining a broader context of her character.

Where to watch Sleeping Beauty: Disney+

EW grade: B (read the review)

Director: Clyde Geronimi, Wolfgang Reitherman, Eric Larson, Les Clark

Cast: Mary Costa, Bill Shirley, Verna Felton, Eleanor Audley, Barbara Luddy, Taylor Holmes, Barbara Jo Allen, Bill Thompson

SLEEPING BEAUTY,Princess, 1959

<i>Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope</i> (1977)

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away, a despotic, imperial government led by the ruthless Darth Vader (James Earl Jones) controlled a large swath of the known universe. With the gigantic Death Star space station — capable of destroying a planet in seconds — under their command, the evil empire faces scant opposition, barring a fringe rebel alliance and the brave Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher). In a desperate bid to save the galaxy, Leia summons an old hero, Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness), and his teenage apprentice, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), who possesses a mysterious power called the force.

Star Wars: A New Hope isn't just the first entry in George Lucas' iconic franchise; it's also the foundation of modern Hollywood blockbusters. Although every element of this film is on point, John Williams' unforgettable soundtrack simultaneously humanizes this rollicking space opera and heightens the staggering scope of its vision.

Where to watch Star Wars: Episode IV- A New Hope: Disney+

Director: George Lucas

Cast: Mark Hamill, James Earl Jones, Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford, Alec Guinness, Peter Cushing

Star Wars: A New Hope Episode IV

<i>Toy Story</i> (1995)

Woody (Tom Hanks) is a charismatic cowboy doll who lives among a crew of sentient toys residing in their owner Andy's room. The crew pretends to be inanimate whenever the boy is present despite the social hierarchy wherein Woody, their playmate's favorite toy, presides at the top. Following a birthday celebration, Andy is gifted a shiny new astronaut action figure, Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), who threatens Woody's status as the top toy in Andy's eyes and amongst his peers.

Toy Story is doubly groundbreaking because it inspired the current wave of 3-D animated movies and spearheaded the Pixar film dynasty that still reigns today. While its animation may seem dated compared to recent successes, this Disney movie's narrative is structured so intelligently that, much like its protagonist, it can still hang with its newer, glossier competition.

Where to watch Toy Story: Disney+

EW grade: N/A (read the review)

Director: John Lasseter

Cast: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, Laurie Metcalf, John Ratzenberger, Don Rickles, Jim Varney, Wallace Shawn

TOY STORY, Buzz Lightyear, Woody, 1995,

<i>Turning Red</i> (2022)

Showcasing the relatable struggles of adolescence through the lens of fantasy, Turning Red focuses on 13 year old Meilin "Mei" Lee (Rosalie Chiang), who is initially enjoying her inaugural year as a teenager. However, as she struggles to balance her mother's (Sandra Oh) expectations with her budding interest in boys and pop music, our protagonist makes an unusual discovery. It turns out that stress causes the pubescent women in her family to transform into giant red pandas. To quote our critic, "Has there ever been a better metaphor for puberty than a feral, rampaging animal?"

Where to watch Turning Red: Disney+

EW grade: B+ (read the review)

Director: Domee Shi

Cast: Rosalie Chiang, Sandra Oh, Ava Morse, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Orion Lee, Hyein Park, Orion Lee, Wai Ching Ho, James Hong

