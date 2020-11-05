The 20 best Christmas movies of all time, ranked (from 'It's a Wonderful Life' to 'Die Hard')

Santa Claus is coming to town, but you still have plenty of time to seek out all sorts of holiday movie fare.

There are the classics, naturally, like Macaulay Culkin taking on dimwitted crooks in "Home Alone" or Bill Murray's self-centered TV executive learning a thing or several about the meaning of Christmas in "Scrooged," a take on Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol." Or maybe you want more modern options: Hallmark's "Countdown to Christmas" and Lifetime's "It's A Wonderful Lifetime" themed slate of movies both offer an LGBTQ couple in a major storyline.

Heck, Netflix is pretty much an annual treasure trove of streaming yuletide cheer: This year, instead of a lump of coal, Dolly Parton unleashes her musical "Christmas on the Square" and Kurt Russell returns as an action-ready Santa in the sequel "The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two."

In honor of the holiday season, let's rank the 20 best Christmas theatrical releases ever (so sorry, OG "Grinch"-philes):

Santa's son Arthur (voiced by James McAvoy) notices one kid is forgotten at Christmas and decides to right the situation in "Arthur Christmas." More

20. 'Arthur Christmas' (2011)

The underrated, animated British gem centers on Santa Claus' son Arthur (James McAvoy), who works on a deadline to get a present to the one girl forgotten by his family's militaristic, high-tech delivery system.

Macaulay Culkin stars as an 8-year-old who defends his house against a pair of burglars on Christmas in "Home Alone." More

19. 'Home Alone' (1990)

Culkin is unfailingly precocious, and watching an 8-year-old foil a pair of clueless adult burglars in inventive fashion is fine and all. What's often forgotten amid the kiddie shenanigans, however, is what the film has to say about the importance of family.

John Cusack (left, with Connie Nielsen) is a mob lawyer trying to get out of town with a bunch of stolen loot in "The Ice Harvest." More

18. 'The Ice Harvest' (2005)

Set in Wichita, Kansas, on Christmas Eve, this twisty, cool and funny film noir casts John Cusack as a mob lawyer who steals $2 million from his boss (Randy Quaid) and has issues hightailing it out of town because of bad weather.

17. 'The Bishop's Wife' (1947)

Maybe the strangest holiday love triangle you're bound to see – with an affable angel (Cary Grant) falling for the spouse (Loretta Young) of the grumpy bishop (David Niven) he's supposed to be helping – yet it kinda works.

Jack Skellington (voiced by Chris Sarandon) takes on the role of Santa Claus in Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas." More

