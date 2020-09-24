The 20 albums we can't wait to hear this fall

With large-scale tours and festivals still nowhere in sight, getting pumped about new music this fall means getting pumped about the season's upcoming albums. Fortunately, there are plenty to stoke our excitement, from the highly anticipated debut by K-pop's biggest girl group to a timely return from a veteran club queen. Here are the 20 LPs we can't wait to hear.

The Neighbourhood, "Chip Chrome & the Mono-Tones" (Sept. 25)



A character-driven concept album is a counter-intuitive conceit for a rock band in the age of TikTok’s streaming firehose. But OC-formed rockers the Neighbourhood are more in tune with modern tastes than most, and their R&B-influenced, big-budget indie sound has proved both adept and incredibly popular with Gen Z years into their career. Singles like “Devil's Advocate” and “Cherry Flavoured” show how the band can still carve room for ambitious rock around the top charts. (August Brown)





Sufjan Stevens, “The Ascension” (Sept. 25)



Two years after the exquisitely wispy “Mystery of Love” (from “Call Me By Your Name”) carried him to the Oscars, Stevens has returned with a furious and densely arranged electro-folk album about what he views as the “diseased” state of American culture in the age of Trump. (Mikael Wood)





SuperM, "Super One" (Sept. 25)



A K-pop supergroup featuring members of EXO, SHINee, NCT127 and WayV, Super M was built with the express purpose of producing the biggest records and stadium shows possible. They got there almost immediately with the instantly meme-able techno-pop single “Jopping,” a Billboard 200-topping EP and sold-out Forum dates, and now they’re prepping a full-length debut, preceded by a pair of high-octane singles, “100” and “Tiger Inside.” (AB)





Blackpink, Blackpink: The Album (Oct. 2)



When the four members of Blackpink walked offstage at Coachella in April 2019 — the first K-pop girl group to perform there — everyone who keeps up with the genre expected them to sweep the U.S. in a matter of months. A turbulent 18 months delayed their ascent, however, as the Burning Sun scandal upended their Korean label YG and COVID-19 put a stop to touring. Now after months spent tweaking the record, they’ve finally popped the cork on their full-length rap and electro-pop-influenced debut. With singles like the smash “How You Like That?” and Selena Gomez collab “Ice Cream,” it’s as surefire a hit as anything in K-pop without BTS on the cover. (AB)





North Americans, “Roped In” (Oct. 9)



The Los Angeles guitarist Patrick McDermott’s first album for Jack White’s Third Man imprint expands on ideas set forth on North Americans’ previous album, “Going Steady." An instrumental record inspired by the so-called American primitive guitar style developed by John Fahey, “Roped In” sees McDermott teaming with pedal steel guitarist Barry Walker, fellow guitar traveler William Tyler and harpist Mary Lattimore. Taken together, the nine songs offer a meditative respite. (Randall Roberts)





Loudon Wainwright III, “I’d Rather Lead a Band” (Oct. 9)



The veteran singer, songwriter and actor Wainwright is best known for his insightful, painfully honest folk-based songs. Rather than update his sound for millennials, “I’d Rather Lead a Band” travels back to Wainwright’s big-band-era youth. In conference with noted music supervisor Randall Poster, Wainwright dipped into the Great American Songbook, rounded up a big band and went to work. The aim, according to advance notes, was to explore songs that his parents used to have on when Wainwright was a kid “sitting at the top of the stairs while they danced together before going out on dates.” (RR)





Open Mic Eagle, “Anime, Trauma, Divorce” (Oct. 16)



The Chicago-born, L.A. based rapper, thinker and costar of Comedy Central’s “The New Negroes” is one of the most insightful lyricists in the business. His previous album, “Brick Body Kids Still Daydream,” explored his life growing up in a South Chicago housing project. In announcing “Anime, Trauma, Divorce,” the artist explained the thematic genesis: “S— had gone haywire personally and professionally and my therapist had to remind me that I have an outlet to process some of my s— in rap music.” (RR)





Various Artists, “The Harry Smith B-Sides” (Oct. 16)



The Atlanta archival imprint Dust-to-Digital describes this set as “the closing of a collector’s circle.” Drawing on noted experimental filmmaker and music collector Harry Smith’s famed 1951 six-album Folkways Records collection, “The Anthology of American Folk Music,” producers compiled remastered versions of those folk, blues and country songs’ B-sides. It features both the Carter Family’s foundational rural twang and Mississippi John Hurt’s sweet blues music; and mixes Southern Black jug bands with banjo-playing white coal miners. (RR)





