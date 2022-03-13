2 youths among 3 people killed in crash on Kitimat-Terrace highway

RCMP say a car travelling northbound on Highway 37 toward Terrace crossed into the path of a commercial truck, killing three people. (David Bell/CBC - image credit)

Three people, including two youths, are dead after a two-vehicle crash on the highway between Kitimat and Terrace, B.C.

Kitimat RCMP said in a news release the crash occurred Friday morning on Highway 37, near Onion Lake. First responders were called to the area just after 9 a.m.

Police have not released the names or ages of the victims, but said two of the victims were youths.

The initial police investigation indicates a car headed northbound toward Terrace crossed the centre line and collided with a southbound commercial vehicle.

All three passengers in the car were pronounced dead at the scene.

"Our thoughts are with the family, friends and school community affected by this incident. It is a great loss for our northwest B.C. communities," said Staff Sgt. Graham Morgan, Kitimat RCMP detachment commander.

In a written statement, Morgan also thanked those that attended and helped at the scene, including B.C. RCMP Highway Patrol, Terrace RCMP, Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement, Thornhill fire department, Kitimat Fire department and B.C. Emergency Health Services.

The highway was closed for several hours while the RCMP traffic reconstructionist attended the scene.

The B.C. Coroners Service and Kitimat RCMP are continuing to investigate.