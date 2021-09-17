2 years after Viens report, Quebec Indigenous affairs minister acknowledges 'still a lot of work to be done'

Quebec's minister responsible for Indigenous affairs, Ian Lafrenière, said a lot of work remains to be done on reconciliation. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press - image credit)

The Quebec government is slowly moving forward with recommendations laid out in the Viens commission, a landmark report two years ago that documented the mistreatment of Indigenous people in the province.

Ian Lafrenière, minister responsible for Indigenous affairs, said Friday he has been meeting with Indigenous leaders since taking over the position last fall.

He said 68 recommendations will be implemented by next spring, but that hundreds more changes could be necessary in areas ranging from policing to health care, based on the findings of the Viens commission and other reports.

He outlined three immediate priorities: education, youth protection and the well-being of Indigenous women.

"It's a start, there's still a lot of work to be done, I'm very aware," Lafrenière said at a news conference.

"I have the profound conviction that we are on the right track."

Lafrenière said the completed recommendations and those unfulfilled will be made public on the government's website.

The Viens commission, tabled in September 2019, described the harm endured by First Nations and Inuit as a result of provincial laws, policies and practices.

Retired Superior Court Justice Jacques Viens concluded it was "impossible to deny" Indigenous people in Quebec are victims of "systemic discrimination."

Lafrenière noted the anniversary of the death of Joyce Echaquan is also approaching.

Echaquan, a 37-year-old Atikamekw woman, died last year after livestreaming the abusive remarks of hospital staff in Joliette.

Her death was seen as confirmation of the systemic racism facing Indigenous people in the health-care system.

"We have this duty to remember," he said. "I invite all Quebecers to remember the shocking event that happened last year."

He acknowledged that the government's reluctance to acknowledge the existence of systemic racism was in "every, every conversation" he had last fall. Now, according to Lafrenière, people are more focused on concrete actions.