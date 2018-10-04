2-year-old shreds envelope containing $1,060 parents had saved for Utah football tickets

2-year-old Leo Belnap might have been frustrated with Utah’s loss to Washington State on Saturday.

Jackee and Ben Belnap were saving up money to pay Ben’s parents back for Utes season tickets. They had $1,060 in an envelope and they couldn’t find the envelope over the weekend. They eventually found it in the family’s shredder and son Leo is considered the prime suspect.

From KSL in Utah:

“I’m digging through the trash and she hollers and says, ‘I found it,’” Ben said. “She’s holding the shredder and she says, ‘I think the money is in here.’” Jackee said their 2-year-old son, Leo, is familiar with their shredder. “Leo helps me shred junk mail and just things with our name on it, or important documents we want to get rid of,” she said.

While it’s unclear if Utah’s season is a total loss — the Utes are 2-2 and play Stanford on Saturday — the money is not. The United States Department of Treasury has an office that handles mutilated currency redemption and the Belnaps have already contacted it. It just may take a while for the them to get it back, as the office’s website says there are lengthy wait times.

