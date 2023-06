2 wounded after shooting near Oak Park. 1 went to hospital, Sacramento police say

The Sacramento Police Department responded to a report of a shooting Saturday near Oak Park.

At around 3 p.m., officers arrived at the 4000 block of Broadway and located two victims, each with at least one non-life-threatening gun shot wound, the department said.

Police said one victim was transported to the hospital.

The department is still investigating the incident as of 5 p.m. Sunday, officers said.