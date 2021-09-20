2 wounded after shooting at high school in Newport News, Virginia

Two people were taken to the hospital Monday with gunshot wounds after a shooting at a Virginia high school, police said.

The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Newport News police said. It was not immediately clear if the wounded were students or staff at Heritage High School.

Students were evacuated and sent to nearby tennis courts, where parents were being instructed to meet them. Videos shared to social media showed students and adults gathered by the fences. Mental health counselors were on the scene.

Police said reports of active shooters at other schools in the city were false.

"Closely monitoring the horrifying reports of a shooting at Heritage High School in Newport News," U.S. Sen. Mark Warner said on Twitter. "Praying for the health and safety of all involved as we wait to learn more."

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said on Twitter that he and his team were in close contact with first responders. Virginia Rep. Bobby Scott said on Twitter his staff was monitoring the situation.

About 1,300 students attend Heritage High School, according Newport News Public Schools. Students returned to classes Sept. 8 and were in their second full week at the school.

Newport News is located at the southeastern end of the Virginia Peninsula, just north of Norfolk.

Several other schools across the U.S. have also seen shootings in school buildings since returning to in-person learning this year.

Shooting — Heritage High School -https://t.co/s6CcjGzwfi — Newport News Police Department (@NewportNewsPD) September 20, 2021

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Heritage High School shooting: 2 injured in Newport News, Virginia