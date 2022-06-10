2 Workers Rescued After Falling into Chocolate Tank at Mars Wrigley Factory in Pennsylvania

Mars Wrigley factory in Pennsylvania https://www.google.com/maps/@40.1456419,-76.6071996,3a,75y,325.16h,86.66t/data=!3m6!1e1!3m4!1sMOLGfJmdWwraOuZlwPVHBg!2e0!7i13312!8i6656

Google

First responders rescued two Mars Wrigley employees who fell into a chocolate tank Thursday at an Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, factory.

Lancaster County-Wide Communications received the call shortly before 2 p.m., telling PEOPLE that no injuries were reported but rescue workers had to cut a hole in the side of the tank to get them out. EMS was on the scene as a precaution.

"They were up to their waist in chocolate," says LCWC, noting that the chocolate was warm.

It is unclear how they fell into the tank.

Both patients were transported to a nearby hospital, one on ground and one via helicopter, according to CNN.

"We can confirm both external contractors have been taken offsite for further evaluation. We're extremely grateful for the quick work of the first responders," a rep for Mars Wrigley tells PEOPLE.