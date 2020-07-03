2 women arrested as drugs seized in Summerside

Two women are facing charges after a drug search in Summerside, P.E.I., this week.

An RCMP news release says officers seized a half-ounce of cocaine, crystal meth, methamphetamine tablets, cash and weapons in the operation Thursday.

Officers from the Prince District Joint Force Operations Drug Unit, which includes Summerside and Kensington Police members, carried out the action with the help of a search warrant and P.E.I. RCMP Police Dog Services.

A 44-year-old woman is facing drug trafficking charges and another woman, aged 41, faces possession charges.

