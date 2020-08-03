2 Vancouver firefighters test positive for COVID-19

Two Vancouver firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19, Vancouver Fire Rescue Services confirmed Sunday.

The two contracted the virus while on holiday, the service said.

One of the firefighters worked a shift prior to showing symptoms, said City of Vancouver spokesperson Kirsten Langan.

The crew members who worked with that firefighter are now in self-isolation, and other staff have been called in to cover their shifts, Langan said.

She did not say when the firefighters received their diagnosis.

"This situation does not pose any risk to the public," Langan said in an email.

"Firefighters wear protective equipment on all calls."