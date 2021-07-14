2 terrorists killed by security forces in J-K's Pulwama

Security personnel deployed in Pulwama town during the encounter. (Photo/ANI)

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 14 (ANI): Security personnel on Wednesday killed two unidentified terrorists in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, the Kashmir Zone Police informed.

The encounter had started earlier today morning.

"#PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 02 unidentified #terrorists killed. #Operation in progress. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

The operation is currently in progress. Further details will follow. (ANI)