2 teens seriously hurt in Independence shooting Monday night; suspects at large: Police

Two teenagers were seriously wounded in a shooting Monday night in Independence, according to police.

Officers were dispatched around 8:15 p.m. to the 600 block of North Dover Drive for several reports of shots fired. The two teenagers were provided first aid on scene and taken to the hospital by ambulance, police said.

A vehicle suspected of being involved in the shooting fled the scene, according to police. Suspects crashed into a tree and fled the area on foot, police said, and they were not immediately located.

Independence police were asking anyone with information about the shooting or the identity of the suspects to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.