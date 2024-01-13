2 Teens Dead After Stolen Car Rolls Over amid Police Chase in Houston

“The driver and the left back seat passenger were ejected and were pronounced deceased at the scene,” police said

Two teenagers are dead and two other teens were injured in a single-car rollover during a police chase involving “a high rate of speed” in Houston.

The fatal incident — which left the unidentified male driver, 19, and a male passenger, 16, deceased — occurred at 12:55 a.m. on Jan. 12 at 7590 South Loop West near South Interstate Highway 610 West, according to the Houston Police Department.

“Southeast patrol officers observed a stolen vehicle in the area of the Gulf Freeway (South Interstate Highway 45) and Park Place Boulevard, [but] when the officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, the driver fled from police at a high rate of speed,” HPD sergeant Derrick Hall and officer R. Singleton reported in a press release.

HPD's release said the driver refused to stop and fled on the Gulf Freeway before losing control of the car and striking a barrier, which caused the car to flip over several times.

“The driver and the left back seat passenger were ejected and were pronounced deceased at the scene by responding Houston Fire Department paramedics,” police added. “The male front passenger, 18, and female back right passenger, 16, were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

PEOPLE reached out to HPD for more details about the crash and the identities of the deceased, which have so far been withheld until the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences notifies their families.



