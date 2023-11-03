2 Teens Accused of Murdering Woman in Drive-By Shooting Re-Arrested After Allegedly Cutting Off Monitors

The shooting left one woman dead and another injured

Two teen murder suspects, ages 15 and 17, were re-arrested in Texas after allegedly cutting off their ankle monitors.

In October 2022, the suspects were allegedly driving around in a stolen vehicle and fired over 100 rounds into a house they believed had individuals inside who had previously shot at them. The incident left a 41-year-old female shot in the leg and another female — who was later identified as 25-year-old Novita Brazil — fatally shot.

"They were arrested at that time. Several months after that, they were certified as adults," explained Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar in a press conference on Tuesday.

According to Salazar, "At some point after that, they made bond. They were given bonds, and then both of them cut off their ankle monitors. Warrants were put out for their arrest. Remand without bond. We've been looking for them for the past several weeks."

The unidentified 15-year-old suspect was arrested "a few days ago" after a vehicle pursuit and was charged with murder, Salazar explained. "During that pursuit, he was shooting like a live video knowing full well that he was running from the cops, knowing full well he was going to be arrested at any given time," he said.

The 17-year-old suspect, identified as Isaac Gonzales, was shooting a Facebook Live video when he was arrested, according to Salazar.

"I believe he was on the phone with somebody saying, ‘Hey, watch or put me on’ or whatever it was, letting people know that he was about to be arrested on social media. And then, of course, you saw his attitude as we walked him out, completely taking the whole thing as a game," he explained.

In footage of his arrest shared by the Law & Crime network on YouTube, Gonzales is heard repeating multiple times, "I'm going to get another bond."

The Bexar County Sheriff explained in a press release on Tuesday that two warrants had been issued for the arrest of Gonzales, which were murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, on Oct. 20. They explained that they believed Gonzalez was "aware of his active warrants and is evading law enforcement."

Salazar added during the press conference that Gonzales had been "bragging on social media" about the incident and described him as an "extremely cocky, very confident young man, confident that he’s going to take full advantage of the legal system.”

In a GoFundMe campaign that was set up after the incident to support Brazil's family, she was remembered by loved ones as "the sweetest person you would ever meet."

"She was kind, selfless, funny, loving, adventurous, and had a heart of gold. She lived in San Antonio, Texas with her husband of 3 years. She is from Indonesia where she will be going home to be with her family and where her funeral will take place," the campaign description added.

