2 teen boys surrender to police, charged with 1st-degree murder in Etobicoke shooting

Two teenage boys have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting in Etobicoke last week that left a young man dead inside a tow truck, Toronto police say.

The victim has since been identified as Hashim Kinani, 23.

Police were called to the area of Panorama Court and Kipling Avenue in Etobicoke at about 7:40 p.m. on May 14 after reports of gunfire.

They arrived to find Kinani suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Three males were seen fleeing the area on foot, police said, adding that the incident was being investigated as a homicide.

In a news release Thursday, police said the two accused, ages 15 and 17, surrendered to police on Thursday.

They have since been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Both are scheduled to appear in court at 2201 Finch Avenue West on Friday.