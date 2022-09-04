2 Suspects at Large After 10 Killed, 15 Injured in Saskatchewan Stabbing Spree: Cops

AJ McDougall
·1 min read
RCMP
RCMP

At least 10 people have been found dead and 15 more hospitalized in what one official called “a very significant event, if not the largest we’ve seen in the last number of years,” the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Sunday. Authorities said they were searching for two male suspects after the mass stabbing, which occurred in at least 13 different places across Saskatchewan province.

The police named Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, as their suspects, with Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police, saying that the pair’s “location and direction of travel is unknown.”

She did not provide a motive for the spree, according to the CBC.

To handle the high number of victims, the Saskatchewan Health Authority activated its emergency response process, calling for additional staff to help process the “influx of casualties,” a spokesperson said. Only some of the victims appeared to have been deliberately targeted, according to Blackmore.

“It is horrific, what has occurred in our province today,” she said.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

