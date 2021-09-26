2 students dead after being struck by vehicle at UBC

On Sunday morning, University RCMP responded to single vehicle collision on Northwest Marine Drive where two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle. (Ryan Stelting - image credit)

An early morning crash at the University of British Columbia has left two students dead after they were struck by a vehicle while walking on a sidewalk.

University RCMP say they were called to a single vehicle collision on Northwest Marine Drive at 1:46 a.m. Sunday.

In a statement, RCMP say the Vancouver Fire Department and Emergency Health Services were also called to the scene. The two pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary analysis of the scene led police to determine that the driver of the vehicle veered off the side of the road and hit the two pedestrians — one an 18-year-old male, the other an 18-year-old female — who were on the sidewalk.

Both victims were students at UBC.

The driver of the vehicle, a 21-year-old male was arrested at the scene and taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police say he was later released and is expected to appear in court at a later date.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service is on scene and conducting a full investigation. Northwest Marine Drive is expected to remain closed into Sunday afternoon.

"This is a tragic incident that has impacted the whole university community. Our thoughts are with the families and friends during this difficult time," said Cpl. Ian Sim of the university detachment.

Police are still investigating to determine if speed and alcohol or drug impairment were factors in the collision.

RCMP said no names will be released to protect the privacy of the victims.

University RCMP is seeking any witnesses or dashcam video of the incident. Anyone with information should contact University RCMP at 604-224-1322.