2 stores catch fire in Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach. Roof collapses in one

North Myrtle Beach Fire crews are still on the scene of an early morning fire Tuesday at Barefoot Landing that caused damage to two stores, including a roof collapse in one.

Fire Chief Billy Floyd said fire crews were called out about 2:45 a.m. and found a fire in the roof of a building that housed two different stores. One store received extensive fire damage and the other minor.

Crews were able to contain the fire before it got inside the second store, Floyd said.

The fire has been contained, but firefighters are on the scene to monitor potential hot spots, he said.

No one was injured.

Francesca’s Collections was one of two stores damaged by an early morning fire Tuesday at Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach, according to North Myrtle Beach Fire Chief Billy Floyd. June 27, 2023 Jason Lee/jlee@thesunnews.com

Floyd said two clothing stores, Johnnie-O and Francesca’s Collections, were affected.

Barefoot Landing is a popular shopping and entertainment destination set along the Intracoastal Waterway. It offers various stores, restaurants and attractions.