The 2-Step Routine Lucy Boynton Swears By For Sensitive Skin

Lucy Boynton has moved seamlessly between TV and the silver screen over the past few years with starring roles in the blockbuster Bohemian Rhapsody and The Politician on Netflix. But just as the British actress — and the face of Chloé’s newest fragrance, Rose Tangerine Eau de Toilette — was gearing up to play Marianne Faithfull in the titular biopic Faithfull, 2020 had something else in store: lockdown. Ahead, Boynton explains how her priorities have shifted since she went from red carpets to reading in the bath. The following interview was told to Rachel Krause and edited for length and clarity.

My beauty routine was already pretty simple before the start of the pandemic, but I guess it became more orientated around feeling well, as opposed to doing it for an aesthetic outcome. I feel better in every way when I’m looking after myself properly, so I make a conscious effort to make some form of self-care habitual. The way I do so varies, but in terms of beauty, even just making that time to nurture yourself and take time away from everything else feels important, and can’t help but be therapeutic.

As soon as I get too stressed, I escape to a bath. It just forces you to slow down, pause, and escape your phone. Unscented Epsom bath salts, a Le Labo candle, a glass of wine, and a book or magazine is the dream bath scenario. Olaplex No.3 treatment is a must, and I leave it on as long as I can. Christophe Robin’s blue hair mask is another must to take the warm tones out of my blonde — it also leaves your hair so silky. I love Virtue’s shampoo and conditioner, then Weleda Wild Rose Body Moisturiser for after.

Otherwise, I pretty much just cleanse and moisturise. I usually use Weleda products as they’re the gentlest on my skin, which is super sensitive. I alternate between products, but the Gentle Cleansing Milk is my go-to and the Skin Food cream is so rich and hydrating. If I’m working, then my morning routine will include eye pads and a face roller and all that de-puffing jazz, and the evening will be about scrubbing off the day. I love a face mask at the end of the day, and those mad-looking LED light masks at any time of day. During lockdown, Chloé Rose Tangerine Eau de Toilette has helped me feel slightly more put together. In normal life, it’s just a perfect final touch.

I take a pretty light and pragmatic approach to the whole beauty thing. I just do whatever works for me and have fun with it. I think the conversation within and around the beauty industry is changing more and more, and hopefully becoming less prescriptive and more open to eclectic interpretation. One of the best bits about working with artists like Jo Baker is the experimentation and the opportunity for expression. Learning to have fun with it, utilising it in a way that feels good and empowering, and realising that there are no boundaries or rules to it all has been exciting.

