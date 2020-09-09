2 Singaporeans arrested, $640,000 in drugs seized during CNB bust

A total of about 1,500g of heroin, 1,203g of "Ice", 512g of ketamine, 669 "Ecstasy" tablets and 7,502 Erimin-5 tablets seized during the operation in the vicinity of Boon Lay Drive on Tuesday (8 September). (PHOTO: CNB)

SINGAPORE — A 30-year-old man and 28-year-old woman have been arrested in a drug bust that saw the seizure of some $640,000 worth of narcotics.

The duo, both Singaporeans, were apprehended on Tuesday (8 September) and are currently being investigated for suspected drug activities, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a news release on Wednesday.

“A total of about 1,500g of heroin, about 1,203g of ‘Ice’, about 10g of cannabis, about 512g of ketamine, 669 ‘Ecstasy’ tablets and 7,502 Erimin-5 tablets were seized during the operation. Cash amounting to $8,680 was also recovered. Cash amounting to $8,680 was also recovered,” said CNB.

The bureau said that officers arrested the man on Tuesday afternoon in a residential estate around Boon Lay Drive. He then led CNB officers to his residence within the same estate, where the woman was arrested.

Following a search of the unit 24 packets and bottles containing the ‘Ice’, cannabis, ketamine, ‘Ecstasy’ tables and Erimin-5 tables were found, along with packaging materials and the cash.

A subsequent search of the man’s vehicle uncovered three bundles containing the heroin.

“The total amount of 1,500g of heroin seized is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 715 abusers for a week, while the total amount of 1,203g of ‘Ice’ seized is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 690 abusers for a week,” said CNB.

Three bundles containing about 1,500g of heroin were seized from the male suspect's vehicle. (PHOTO: CNB)

Two bottles of "Ice", along with packaging materials, were seized from the suspect's residential unit. (PHOTO: CNB)

