2 shot, injured at social gathering in SC, Columbia police say
Two people were shot Thursday night at a social gathering in the Columbia area, the Columbia Police Department said.
In a tweet, the police department said the shooting occurred at St. Anna Park, located at 1316 Liberty Hill Ave.
Police said the man and women, who were not named, were alert when they were taken to the hospital.
The severity of their injuries was not immediately available, and the department said no arrests had yet been made.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
#ColumbiaPDSC officers are investigating a shooting at a social gathering at 1316 Liberty Hill Ave. (St. Anna Park) A male & female have been injured. Both were reportedly alert when EMS took them to the hospital. We’re working to gather info on the circumstances & suspect (s). pic.twitter.com/mNfSQuFyVx
— Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) May 26, 2023