2 shot, injured at social gathering in SC, Columbia police say

Two people were shot Thursday night at a social gathering in the Columbia area, the Columbia Police Department said.

In a tweet, the police department said the shooting occurred at St. Anna Park, located at 1316 Liberty Hill Ave.

Police said the man and women, who were not named, were alert when they were taken to the hospital.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The severity of their injuries was not immediately available, and the department said no arrests had yet been made.

This is a developing story and will be updated.