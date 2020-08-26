2 shot dead, 1 injured in Kenosha: Police looking for man with long gun after third night of Jacob Blake protests

Police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, said early Wednesday that two people had been shot and killed and a third injured as protests over police brutality and the shooting of Jacob Blake continue to rock the country.

For three nights, violent protests have torn through Kenosha after a police officer shot Blake from behind at close range while he was getting in a vehicle. Since then, buildings have been burned, windows smashed out and stores looted.

Clashes between protesters and law enforcement continued nearly three hours past curfew near Civic Center Park in Kenosha. About 250 law enforcement officers and 250 National Guard members were on hand Tuesday night to quell the recent unrest, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said.

Anger over the shooting has spilled into the streets of other cities, including Los Angeles and Minneapolis, the epicenter of the Black Lives Matter movement this summer following George Floyd’s death.

What happened?

Tuesday's shooting happened at about 11:45 p.m., Kenosha police said, on Sheridan Road in the heart of Kenosha near the Froedert South hospital building. Many people were still on the streets in protest just before the shooting, walking up and down Sheridan Road, where protesters had been driven after being expelled from Civic Center Park.

The sounds of gunshots sent people running and looking for places to hide, including behind bushes along the hospital fence line.

One of the victims walked into the hospital after he or she was injured, Beth said. Another was picked up by law enforcement.

2 shot dead and 1 injured: Police looking for man armed with a long gun

Bystanders watch outside boarded-up shops as protesters clash with police late Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis.

Social media footage appears to show at least three were shot

Cellphone video of at least two of the shootings that was posted online shows what appears to be a white man with a semi-automatic rifle jogging down the middle of a street as a crowd and some police officers follow him. Someone in the crowd can be heard asking “What did he do?” and another person responds that the man had shot someone.

A widely shared video shows a man sprinting into a parking lot, carrying a long gun. Someone pursuing him appears to throw something toward him. Multiple gunshots are heard.

Another video, posted to Twitter by Shelby Talcott of the Daily Caller, shows a gunshot victim lying in the parking lot. The victim appears to be the man who had been pursuing the gunman. The victim appeared to have been shot in the head, and bystanders were applying pressure to the wound.

In a later video posted by Talcott, bystanders were carrying the victim across a road toward a hospital.

Other videos show a man wielding a long gun running, pursued by others, before he falls to the ground and fires the gun at people who seem to be trying to disarm him. While on the ground, it appears the gunman shot two of them.

The victim who was shot in the arm ran away from the shooter. More gunshots followed. A bystander who was live-streaming helped the victim with tying a tourniquet around his arm.

The gunman is then seen heading north toward several police tactical vehicles, his arms raised, according to video footage. The tactical vehicles drive by him.

A city truck burns outside the Kenosha County courthouse in Kenosha on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020.

