2 sheriff's deputies have been indicted after fatally shooting a 22-year-old who called them for help

Katherine Tangalakis-Lippert
o

Screenshot from bodycam video released by the lawyers of Christian Glass' family shows officers surrounding Glass' car, breaking his window and tasing him before he was shot and killed on June 11.
Screenshot from bodycam video released by the lawyers of Christian Glass' family shows officers surrounding Glass' car, breaking his window and tasing him before he was shot and killed on June 11.RMLawyers

  • 22-year-old Christian Glass was killed by police in June during an apparent mental health emergency.

  • Glass called 911 after his car got stuck and was killed after a 70-minute standoff.

  • Andrew Buen and Kyle Gould have been indicted on charges including murder and negligent homicide.

Andrew Buen and Kyle Gould, former deputies of Clear Creek Sheriff's Department in Colorado, have been indicted following the June killing of Christian Glass, a 22-year-old who called them for help during an apparent mental health crisis.

"Today's decision by a Grand Jury to indict Mr. Andrew Buen and Mr. Kyle Gould, follows months of a painstaking investigation by a team of dedicated investigators and careful consideration by members of our community empaneled to serve on a Grand Jury," read a statement released on Wednesday by the Clear Creek Sheriff's Department.

Buen, who also faces a suit over a separate excessive force incident that occurred in 2019, has been charged with 2nd degree murder, official misconduct, and reckless endangerment in relation to the death of Glass, with the court setting a $50,000 bond for the officer, according to a statement released by the 5th Judicial District Attorney. Gould has been charged with criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangerment and his bond was set at $2,500.

Both deputies were fired from the sheriff's department following the indictment.

Glass was killed on June 11 following a roughly 70-minute interaction with officers who responded to his 911 call for help. After his car had become stuck on the side of a dark mountain road, Glass — who appeared to be experiencing a mental health crisis — was too scared to exit his vehicle after seven responding officers from several different law enforcement departments arrived and was not compliant with orders to unlock his doors.

Christian Glass makes a heart sign with his hands directed at the officers who would later shoot and kill him.
Christian Glass makes a heart sign with his hands directed at the officers who would later shoot and kill him.Rathod | Mohamedbhai LLC

Though Glass had not committed any crime, the decision was made by officers at the scene to break his passenger seat window to remove him. At which point, Glass, an amateur geologist, brandished a short rock knife at officers and cut himself with it. Officers fired beanbags and then bullets at Glass, killing him.

An attorney for the Glass family, Siddhartha Rathod, previously told Insider that deputy Buen was the first to arrive at the scene and repeatedly escalated the encounter with Christian, ultimately firing the fatal shots that killed him.

Experts who analyzed the body camera footage released by the family told Insider a better course of action would have been to leave Glass alone after he refused help, rather than make the decision to break into his vehicle or shoot him.

An internal investigation into the incident is ongoing at the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Department, according to a statement by the department that acknowledged "there were policy and procedural failures" by responding officers.

"Nothing will bring Christian back to his family," read a statement the Glass family's lawyers emailed to Insider. "Simon and Sally Glass are relieved appropriate charges have been brought against some of those responsible for the murder of their son. However, justice for Christian will require all those involved being held accountable. Christian's death is a stain on every officer who was present and failed to prevent the escalation and unnecessary uses of force."

Sheriff Rick Albers and representatives for the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Department did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

