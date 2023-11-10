2 runaway boys from SLO County reunited with their families, sheriff says

The two Los Osos Middle School boys who ran away from home have been found and reunited with their families after three days, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to The Tribune.

Preston Hanson and Mason Ellis skipped school Tuesday and had been classified as “voluntary runaways,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

One of the teenagers is from Morro Bay while the other is from Los Osos. The two were spotted Tuesday around 6 p.m. in Morro Bay near Highway 41.

The two were still missing as of Thursday but had been in contact with their parents.

The two boys were located and reunited with their families by Friday afternoon.