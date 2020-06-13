2 recent deaths in N.B. at hands of police concern First Nations adviser

The recent deaths of an Indigenous woman and an Indigenous man in incidents involving police in New Brunswick are concerning, according to Bernard Richard, New Brunswick's former ombudsman.

Now an adviser with six First Nation communities in N.B. focused on child protection and child well-being, Richard describes what happened to a man at Boom Road, N.B., on Friday as disturbing given what the Indigenous communities in the province are already dealing with in the killing of Chantel Moore.

"With several walks being organized in several communities here and in Halifax, there's no question it adds to the tension that already exists," Richard said.

The investigation into the RCMP fatal shooting in Boom Road, N.B., of a Metepenagiag First Nation man continues Saturday.

Police respond to unwanted person report

On social media and in interviews, friends and community members have identified the man killed as Rodney Levi, 48.

New Brunswick RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jullie Rogers Marsh said members of the Sunny Corner RCMP responded to a report of an unwanted person at a residence at 7:40 p.m. Friday.

"When police arrived they were confronted by a man who was carrying knives," Rogers Marsh said.

She said a stun gun was deployed several times but was unsuccessful.

"A member of the RCMP discharged a firearm," Rogers Marsh said.

Rogers Marsh said the man was treated at the scene and taken to hospital but died of his injuries around 9 p.m.

RCMP have not confirmed the man's identity.

Rogers Marsh said she was not aware of the circumstances around the use of the stun gun, but that it was not effective. She added she didn't want to speculate on what happened.

Outside agency to investigate

Quebec's Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes, which investigates cases where civilians are seriously injured or killed in police operations, issued a statement Friday evening saying the RCMP had requested its assistance to investigate a police shooting.

Eight BEI investigators were assigned to investigate this shooting and were set to arrive in N.B. Saturday morning.

The bureau said two forensic identification technicians from the Sûreté du Québec will assist in the investigation.

It added anyone who witnessed this event to communicate with it via its website at www.bei.gouv.qc.ca

In a statement issued Saturday, BEI confirmed it has accepted the request and will apply its regulations during the investigation.

"In accordance with these regulations, it is the responsibility of the BEI to inform the public about the conduct of this investigation and the RCMP has been asked to ensure that any communication made to the public is not likely to harm the BEI investigation."

BEI will communicate with the family and "provide them with all relevant information relating to the investigation process as long as this does not interfere with the investigation."

While the information is confidential to BEI, "the representative designated by the family is free to share this information or not."

BEI said at the end of its investigation, it will submit its report to the coroner responsible for this investigation in New Brunswick, as well as to the New Brunswick Public Prosecution Service who will determine whether to lay criminal charges against the police involved.

Richard said the level of trust between First Nation communities and police forces across Canada are probably at an all time low.

"This is just terrible and it adds to the terrible relations that exist now."

Richard said he had been in contact with Natoaganeg First Nation Chief George Ginnish on Friday night after he heard about the shooting. Natoaganeg is about 20 kilometres from Metepenagiag.

"He cancelled to stay close to his community because he's really concerned about the level of anger that exists," Richard said.

Richard said the situation overall is deplorable and quite concerning.

"There's concern now on a number of fronts of more violence actually so it's the last thing that First Nation communities need or that New Brunswick needs."

Richard said he thinks there needs to be Indigenous expertise involved in the reviews of both deaths so a level of trust is maintained with Indigenous communities.