These 2 Real-Life Couples Just Made Oscars History With Their Nominations

The 2022 Oscars are all about the power of the couple.

Real-life Hollywood power couples Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem, and Kirstin Dunst and Jesse Plemons made Oscars history on Tuesday with nominations for their big-screen performances.

It’s “the first time we’ve had two couples nominated in the same year covering all 4 acting categories,” tweeted Kyle Buchanan, reporter and awards season columnist for the New York Times.

Cruz landed a Best Actress nomination for her role in “Parallel Mothers.” Her husband, Bardem, scored a Best Actor nomination for “Being the Ricardos.” The two, who tied the knot in 2010, have two children together.

Dunst and Plemons both earned nominations for their roles in the Jane Campion film, “The Power of the Dog.” Dunst, nominated for Best Supporting Actress, and Plemons, who got the nod for Best Supporting Actor, were first linked in 2016 after starring on the show “Fargo” together. They got engaged in 2017 and share two children together.

Dunst/Plemons and Cruz/Bardem... the first time we've had two couples nominated in the same year covering all 4 acting categories! — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) February 8, 2022

