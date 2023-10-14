2 public meetings happening in Lincoln next week

Committee of the whole will be preceded by two statutory public meetings next week.

On Monday, Oct. 16, councillors and residents in Lincoln will be hearing presentations from city staff on the upcoming municipal accommodation tax and amendments to the short-term accommodation licensing bylaw.

The full reports are available on the agenda posted on the town website, but here is a short look at what they will be discussing.

SHORT-TERM ACCOMMODATION LICENSING BYLAW

In the report attached to the Oct. 16 agenda, Lincoln town staff said they determined they needed to implement additional provisions in the town’s zoning bylaw, and a licensing framework for short-term accommodations.

As of Aug. 31, 2023, town staff determined there are 167 short-term accommodations operating in the town of Lincoln, using websites like Airbnb and Vrbo. Although they do note the number fluctuates depending on the season.

While the report agrees there are some benefits to these short-term accommodations, it also notes downsides related to long-term housing, owner accountability and safety, and said they can have a negative impact to the “unique residential character of Lincoln.”

Staff suggest updating the existing definition of short-term accommodation to: “the use of a portion or all of a single-detached, semi-detached, or townhouse dwelling unit or an accessory structure to provide temporary accommodations to members of the travelling public for a maximum of 28 consecutive days per stay.”

They also propose implementing a licensing bylaw for these rentals, which would impose health and safety requirements, including restrictions and bylaw compliance requirements, which may involve property inspections.

“The goal of a short-term accommodation bylaw is to ensure that operators maintain compliance with restrictions set in place for the lawful operation of a short-term accommodation,” the report said. “The proposed framework would allow staff to impose specific conditions, which must be adhered to in order for licences to be issued and remain current.”

MUNICIPAL ACCOMMODATION TAX

A short-term accommodation licensing bylaw would also allow for a municipal accommodation tax (MAT) to be applied to rentals set up through sites like Airbnb. The other public meeting is about the MAT.

MAT is a levy imposed on overnight accommodations, and is collected from guests at the time of their stay.

“The primary purpose of the MAT is to generate additional revenue for the municipality to support various initiatives, such as tourism promotion, infrastructure development and public services, which directly or indirectly benefit both visitors and residents alike,” the report said.

The report clarifies a MAT is only imposed on visitors and their accommodations, not on residents or visitors using wineries, museums and other buildings.

As tourism is one of Lincoln’s biggest money-makers, the town is looking to use this as an additional revenue stream without burdening residents.

Abby Green, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Grimsby Lincoln News