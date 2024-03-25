2 Properties Linked To Diddy Are Raided By Homeland Security Agents

Sean "Diddy" Combs performs during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, 2023, in Newark, New Jersey. Diddy's homes were raided Monday by federal agents. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

The Department of Homeland Security hit media mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs with two raids Monday on Los Angeles and Miami properties connected to him, KTTV-TV in Los Angeles reported.

The raids come after numerous allegations of violence and sexual abuse against Diddy became public late last year, starting with singer-songwriter Cassie’s damning complaint in November 2023 that was later settled.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Related...