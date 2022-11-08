2 Powerball tickets sold in Mississippi are worth $50,000. One was sold on the Coast.

There are no new millionaires in Mississippi today — unless they bought a Powerball ticket for Monday’s drawing in Altadena, California.

The winning ticket is worth $2.04 billion. The winning numbers were 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, with 10 as the Powerball.

Mississippi players also missed the $1 million prize for picking five correct numbers with the wrong Powerball.

Two Mississippi tickets had four correct numbers plus the Powerball, earning the ticket holders $50,000 each.

“One winning ticket was purchased from Keith’s Superstore #112 on Highway 90 in Gautier. The second winning ticket was purchased from Bluesky #730 on Battleground Drive in Iuka,” according to Mississippi Lottery. “Neither player selected the Powerplay option, which was 2. Doing so would have doubled their wins to $100,000.”

The next Powerball drawing on Wednesday night will have an estimated jackpot of $20 million.

Tonight’s Mega Millions drawing is worth $154 million.