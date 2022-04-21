2 plead guilty in 'We Build The Wall' fraudulent fundraiser

·3 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — The co-founder of the “We Build The Wall” project aimed at raising money for a border wall pleaded guilty Thursday to charges in a case that once included former President Donald Trump's adviser Steve Bannon.

Brian Kolfage admitted to pocketing hundreds of thousands of dollars while promising all donations would pay for the wall. His plea came a month before a trial in a case that began in dramatic fashion in August 2020, when Bannon was pulled from a luxury yacht off the coast of Connecticut and arrested on allegations that he and three others ripped off donors trying to fund a southern border wall.

Bannon was pardoned by Trump just before he left office last year. Bannon had pleaded not guilty to charges he pocketed over $1 million, using some of the money to secretly pay Kolfage, an Air Force veteran who lost both legs in a mortar attack in Iraq.

A guilty plea Thursday by codefendant financier Andrew Badolato in the case during the same remotely conducted electronic hearing before U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres in Manhattan meant that only one of the four defendants originally charged might go to trial in mid-May.

Plea agreements between the government and Kolfage and Badolato specified the defendants will not challenge sentences within an agreed-to guidelines range. For Kolfage, that range was four to five years. For Badolato, it was roughly 3 1/2 years to four years. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 6.

Kolfage, of Miramar Beach, Florida, pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy and tax charges brought originally in Florida. Badolato, of Sarasota, Florida, pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy. Without the plea deal, Kolfage could have faced up to 46 years in prison while Badolato faced a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison.

The organizers of the “We Build The Wall” group raised more than $25 million from thousands of donors as they repeatedly pledged that every dollar would be used for the project.

Asked to describe his crimes by the judge, Kolfage said the group had originally intended for all the raised money to be used to build a wall, but it “soon became apparent” that the plan to donate the money to the U.S. government for the wall's construction was not possible.

At that point, he said, they “induced donors to opt in to the new project” to build a border wall on private land by falsely representing that none of the donations would be spent on salaries or compensation to the fundraisers.

“I knew what I was doing was wrong and a crime,” he said.

After he spoke, Torres asked questions, including whether he had promised the public that “100 percent” of the money would go toward building the wall.

“That is correct,” he answered.

“Despite your promise, you made an agreement with others to keep a large sum of money for yourself,” the judge said.

“That is correct,” Kolfage answered.

Badolato said he engaged in the conspiracy from 2018 to 2020, agreeing to assure donors that all the money would go toward building the wall when he knew the statements were false.

“I knew this was wrong and I’m terribly, terribly sorry for what I did and I humbly beg the court for mercy,” he said.

When the judge asked Badolato if he was aware that Kolfage was going to get money from donations, he said: “Yes I did and I helped facilitate it.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicolas Roos said evidence against the men at trial would have included testimony from donors, along with transaction records following donations into the defendants' bank accounts, emails and text records, along with public statements made by the coconspirators that were false.

Larry Neumeister, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Trump pardoned Steve Bannon as one of his last acts in office. 2 other associates in Bannon's criminal case just admitted to fraud.

    The two men admitted to bilking supporters of the southern border wall. Prosecutors said some donations were sent to a nonprofit linked to Bannon.

  • Stocks fall on Wall Street following Fed chief's comments

    NEW YORK — Stocks shed early gains and ended broadly lower on Wall Street Thursday after the head of the Federal Reserve said the central bank needs to take more aggressive action to fight high inflation. In a panel discussion held by the International Monetary Fund, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the Fed must move faster than it has previously to tackle inflation, which suggests sharp interest rate increases are likely in coming months. The S&P 500 closed 1.5% lower after having been up 1.2% in t

  • Canada open to more measures to curb housing speculation, minister says

    Canada's ruling Liberals are eyeing more measures to curb housing speculation after introducing a foreign buyer ban and heftier taxes on property flippers in their budget earlier this month, the housing minister said on Thursday. Minister Ahmed Hussen, asked about imposing further measures to slow investor activity such as requiring larger down-payments for second, third or subsequent homes, did not rule out the option. "We are curbing speculation by doing a number of things ... but also we haven't closed the door to further measures," Hussen told Reuters in an interview.

  • Yellen weighs costs of war on Russia's frozen assets

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The mounting economic damage to Ukraine from Russia's ongoing bombardment has the U.S. and its allies speeding billions in aid to the beleaguered country — and looking for other sources of cash as well, including Russia itself. After the U.S. announced $1.3 billion in new economic assistance and military aid to Ukraine on Thursday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen acknowledged that "this is only the beginning of what Ukraine will need to rebuild.” The war has already caused more

  • Former NJ Gov. Chris Christie endorses Tom Rice, calls Trump involvement ‘vindictive’

    Christie was in Horry County to tour Conway Medical Center’s flagship hospital Thursday.

  • Trump’s Most Loyal Lawmakers Are Actually Losing Money

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyLast year, it was a fundraising feast for the MAGA Goon Squad. But in 2022, without the donor stimulus of an attempted insurrection, things are going in the wrong direction.The first three months of the year took more than $275,000 combined out of the pockets of Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), and Matt Gaetz (R-FL)—the foursome of America First, Donald Trump-loving, exhibitionist elect

  • Obama tackles disinformation: 'Our prejudices aren't challenged, they're reinforced'

    Former President Obama will discuss disinformation during a keynote at Stanford University on Thursday.

  • Bill Murray Behavior at Root of Complaint in ‘Being Mortal’ Production Suspension

    Complaint does not involve Ansari, who was set to direct and star alongside Murray and Seth Rogen

  • Analyst on social media platforms: ‘Copycatting TikTok is a big trend right now’

    Ygal Arounian, Wedbush Securities&nbsp;Managing Director of Equity Research, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Snap's growing user base, TikTok's command on social media platform trends and products among younger users, and demand for video content.

  • NHL returning to Europe with games in Prague, Tampere

    NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL is going back to Europe this fall for its first games outside of North America since the start of the pandemic. The league on Thursday announced the San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators will play two games in Prague in October and the Colorado Avalanche and Columbus Blue Jackets will play two games in Tampere, Finland, in November as part of the 2022 Global Series. The Sharks and Predators will finish their respective training camps in Europe. San Jose also will play a

  • Gap stock slides amid announcement of Old Navy CEO’s departure

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo examines Gap's stock performance after it announces a cut to its Q1 sales guidance.

  • CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Kremlin asks why Zelenskiy is not seeing its proposal

    The Kremlin said on Thursday that Moscow was still waiting for Ukraine's response to Russia's latest written proposal in peace talks between the two sides, and questioned why Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was unaware of the document. Zelenskiy said on Wednesday he had not seen or heard about the text the Kremlin said it had sent.

  • Man arrested after police officer shot in Laurel

    A police officer serving an arrest and search warrant was shot Wednesday morning in Laurel. Laurel police spokeswoman Laura Guenin said officers were serving the warrant in an attempted murder case around 6:05 a.m. at an apartment in the 100 block of Bryan Court. Police said its emergency response team announced its presence and the suspect fired from inside the house, striking an officer in the arm.

  • Live updates | Zelenskyy thanks US for $800M in military aid

    KYIV, Ukraine -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the United States for the new package of $800 million in military aid, which he said was “just what we were waiting for.” The latest military aid, announced Thursday by President Joe Biden, includes heavy artillery, ammunition and drones for the escalating battle in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. Zekenskyy has urged Western countries to speed up the deliveries of weapons to help Ukraine fend off the Russian offensive. “The o

  • Influencer Danae Mercer slams body editing apps in powerful Instagram post

    "When we stare at warmed images enough, they start to feel normal."

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Umpire in Blue Jays game missed a shocking number of calls

    Umpire Jeff Nelson called only 68 percent of strikes correctly in Toronto's loss to Oakland.

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.