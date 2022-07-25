2 people were killed and 5 were injured in a shooting at a park in Los Angeles County

Los Angeles Police Department badge Martin Chavez/Getty Images

Two people are dead and 5 are injured after a shooting in San Pedro, California.

The shooting occurred around 3:45 p.m. in Peck Park.

According to Fox 11, 500 people were in the park at the time of the shooting.

Two people are dead and 5 are injured after a shooting in San Pedro, California, the Los Angeles Police Department reported on Sunday.

According to the LAPD, officers received numerous radio calls of a shooting at Peck Park, near the baseball field, around 3:45 p.m.

The Los Angeles Fire Department transported the seven individuals to local hospitals.

The LAPD said it's unknown how many suspects were involved or if it's gang related.

According to Fox 11, the LAFD didn't disclose any information about the victims. In a press conference Sunday evening, the LAFD said the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the possibility that there were multiple shooters.

Fox 11 reported that around 500 people were in the park at the time of the shooting.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

