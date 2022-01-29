2 people taken to hospital following shooting in Surrey

Emergency Health Services says they received a report of a shooting in Surrey at 6:48 p.m. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC - image credit)

Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries on Friday evening following a shooting in Surrey.

Police and five paramedic units responded to a call at 6:48 p.m. regarding a shooting at Scott Road and 80th Avenue. When they arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds.

B.C. Emergency Health Services say the two men are in critical condition.

Police say the suspect, or suspects, fled the area in a vehicle, but they do not have a description of the vehicle at this time.

Although the investigation is in its early stages, investigators say it appears this was a targeted shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who may have dash cam footage in the area at the time of the shooting, is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

Police responded to a shooting in the same area on Oct. 5, 2021. RCMP said the shooting was targeted and was believed to be linked to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.