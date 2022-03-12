2 people stabbed inside New York's Museum of Modern Art: Police

Two people were stabbed inside the Museum of Modern Art in Manhattan Saturday afternoon, police said.

The unidentified victims were transported to Bellevue Hospital and listed in stable condition, according to the New York Police Department.

PHOTO: Members of the New York City Police Department gather at the entrance of the Museum of Modern Art after an alleged multiple stabbing incident, in New York, March 12, 2022. (Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

NYPD Deputy Commissioner John Miller told reporters that the suspect, who was only described as a white man in his 60s, was a member of the museum and regular visitor. Miller said a letter was sent to the suspect revoking his membership Friday.

"He's known to employees here," Miller told reporters at a news conference Saturday. It is not believed to be a random attack, he said.

The suspect fled the museum and was caught on camera, according to Miller. Officers were still looking for him and the investigation was ongoing, according to police.

Fabien Levy, a spokesman for Mayor Eric Adams, said the mayor is monitoring the situation and also said the incident is isolated.

"Neither victim is suffering from life-threatening injuries at this time," he tweeted.

MoMA, which opened in 1929, is one of the most popular museums in New York City. It is located on 53rd Street in the heart of midtown Manhattan.

Miller said the suspect was connected to two other incidents in the midtown area, but wouldn't go into details.

