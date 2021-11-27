2 people shot at Goleta hotel die of injuries; murder-suicide suspected

A man and a woman wounded on Thanksgiving Day in a shooting incident at a Goleta hotel have both died of their injuries, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

“This is an apparent murder-suicide, and detectives do not believe there are any additional outstanding suspects,” Raquel Zick, a sheriff’s public information officer, said Friday.

The incident occurred at about 11 a.m. Thursday at the Best Western Hotel at 5620 Calle Real.

Deputies responding to a report of a disturbance at the hotel found the pair both suffering from gunshot wounds, Zick said.

Where at the hotel the shootings occurred and other details were not disclosed.

The two were transported to the hospital, where the man was declared dead shortly after arrival, and the woman passed away about four hours later, Zick said.

Investigators believe the man shot the woman before turning the gun on himself.

The names of the deceased and their relationship to each other were not released pending notification of relatives.

“The coroner’s investigation that will determine the official cause and manner of death is planned for next week,” Zick added.

