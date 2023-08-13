Child among 3 injured in 'targeted' downtown Toronto shooting: police

Police said they were called to the area of Princess Street and The Esplanade around 6 p.m. for a shooting. (Jason Trout/CBC - image credit)

Three people, including a child, have been injured in a "targeted" shooting in downtown Toronto Saturday evening, police say.

Police said they were called to the area of Princess Street and The Esplanade around 6 p.m.

Insp. Lori Kranenburg told reporters at the scene tonight that two of the victims were men — one in his 50s and the other in his 80s.

"They are both in serious but non-life-threatening condition," Kranenburg said. "One of the victims was a child under the age of five. They have superficial injuries."

She said police believe it was "a targeted incident" and there was "no ongoing threat to the community."

Kranenburg said police are looking for a suspect in a dark-coloured vehicle with dark rims that was last seen heading east on Front Street.

The suspect is described as a tall male with a thin build who was wearing all-black clothing. Police are asking anyone who was nearby after 6 p.m. and has dashcam footage to contact 51 Division.

"If you were in the area and witnessed anything suspicious, police would also like to speak with you," Kranenburg said.

Police said there will be road closures and motorists should avoid the area.