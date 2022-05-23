2 people rescued from burning boat off B.C.'s Qualicum Beach

Two people had to be rescued from a 40-foot pleasure craft that caught fire off Qualicum Beach on Monday. (submitted by Court Brooker - image credit)

Two people were rescued after a fire broke out onboard their 40-foot pleasure craft near Qualicum Beach on Vancouver Island at around noon Monday.

A spokesperson with the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre (JRCC) said the two were transported to shore and checked by Emergency Health Services for smoke inhalation.

The boat, which continued to burn Monday afternoon, has 1,000 litres of diesel fuel and three propane tanks on board, according to Lt. Com. Tony Wright, JRCC public affairs officer.

Wright said no marine fire fighting vessels were on scene. He said the Coast Guard is there monitoring the fire and keeping a safe perimeter around the boat until it burns itself out.