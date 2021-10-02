2 people in plane that crashed near Montreal's Île Sainte-Hélène, official says

Chris Krepski, spokesperson for the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, said the plane was towing a banner when it crashed shortly after 6 p.m. (Name withheld - image credit)

Two people were inside a small plane that crashed near Montreal's Île Sainte-Hélène on Saturday evening, a spokesperson for the Transportation Safety Board of Canada says.

The plane was towing a banner when it went down shortly after 6 p.m., spokesperson Chris Krepski said.

Montreal police and firefighters are currently on the scene.

No details about the circumstances or cause of the crash have been revealed.

There are also no details about possible injuries.

More to come