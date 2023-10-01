2 people killed in shooting Sunday afternoon in Raytown neighborhood, police say

Police are investigating a double homicide Sunday in Raytown.

Two people were shot at about 2:13 p.m. Sunday in the area of 61st Street and Raytown Road, according to the Raytown Police Department.

There, police found two victims who were declared dead at the scene.

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, no suspect was in custody, police said. An investigation into the double homicide is ongoing after several people called 911 to report the gunfire.

No other information, including victim identifications, was immediately available Sunday afternoon.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the anonymous Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).